From Cardinals to Soaring Eagles: Dyersburg Baseball heading to World Series

Posted on May 24, 2017.
Star Staff Reports
Former Brighton Cardinals played a huge in the recent championship success of the Dyersburg State Eagles.
On Friday, the Eagles won the NJCAA Division I East Central District Championship with an 11-3 win over East Georgia State College in the tournament’s title game at Dyersburg.
In the fourth inning, former Cardinal standout LaDarius Williams crashed a solo home run to break up the scoreless tie.
Then it was time for Dyersburg to make school history when Hagen Severance followed Williams with a homer. The Eagles, the No. 2 team in the country, earned a spot in the NJCAA Division I World Series going on to win 11-3.
The Eagles open up World Series play on Saturday when they face San Jacinto at 7:30 p.m. The NJCAA World Series will be played in Grand Junction, Colorado.
|
CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS
|DISTRICT
|REGION(S)
|TEAM
|
RECORD
|Central
|6
|Cowley (KS)
|East Central
|7, 17
|Dyersburg State (TN)
|48-7
|Eastern
|10, 15, 20
|Florence Darlington Tech (SC)
|42-17
|Gulf
|8
|Chipola (FL)
|Northern
|4, 11, 24
|Wabash Valley
|48-13
|South Central
|2, 16, 23
|Crowder (MO)
|52-12
|Southeastern
|22
|Wallace – Dothan (AL)
|42-19
|Southern
|14
|San Jacinto – North (TX)
|42-16
|Southwestern
|5
|McLennan (TX)
|51-11
|Western
|1, 9, 18
|Southern Nevada
|45-16
Recent Comments