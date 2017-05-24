Categorized | Sports

From Cardinals to Soaring Eagles: Dyersburg Baseball heading to World Series

Posted on May 24, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

2017 JUCO World Series Logo

Dyersburg standouts and former Brighton Cardinals LaDarius Williams, Kolton Childress and Bentley Jones celebrate their JUCO Regional title last weekend with some friends from Brighton.

Dyersburg standouts and former Brighton Cardinals LaDarius Williams, Kolton Childress and Bentley Jones celebrate their JUCO Regional title last weekend with some friends from Brighton.

Former Brighton Cardinals played a huge in the recent championship success of the Dyersburg State Eagles.

On Friday, the Eagles won the NJCAA Division I East Central District Championship with an 11-3 win over East Georgia State College in the tournament’s title game at Dyersburg.

In the fourth inning, former Cardinal standout LaDarius Williams crashed a solo home run to break up the scoreless tie.

Then it was time for Dyersburg to make school history when Hagen Severance followed Williams with a homer. The Eagles, the No. 2 team in the country, earned a spot in the NJCAA Division I World Series going on to win 11-3.

The Eagles open up World Series play on Saturday when they face San Jacinto at 7:30 p.m. The NJCAA World Series will be played in Grand Junction, Colorado.

CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS
  DISTRICT   REGION(S) TEAM

RECORD

  
  Central   6  Cowley (KS)

 43-16

  
  East Central   7, 17  Dyersburg State (TN)  48-7  
  Eastern   10, 15, 20  Florence Darlington Tech (SC)  42-17  
  Gulf   8  Chipola (FL)

 45-8

  
  Northern   4, 11, 24  Wabash Valley  48-13  
  South Central   2, 16, 23  Crowder (MO)  52-12  
  Southeastern   22  Wallace – Dothan (AL)  42-19  
  Southern    14  San Jacinto – North (TX)  42-16  
  Southwestern   5  McLennan (TX)  51-11  
  Western   1, 9, 18  Southern Nevada  45-16  

 

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

May 2017
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  