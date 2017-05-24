From Cardinals to Soaring Eagles: Dyersburg Baseball heading to World Series

Star Staff Reports

Former Brighton Cardinals played a huge in the recent championship success of the Dyersburg State Eagles.

On Friday, the Eagles won the NJCAA Division I East Central District Championship with an 11-3 win over East Georgia State College in the tournament’s title game at Dyersburg.

In the fourth inning, former Cardinal standout LaDarius Williams crashed a solo home run to break up the scoreless tie.

Then it was time for Dyersburg to make school history when Hagen Severance followed Williams with a homer. The Eagles, the No. 2 team in the country, earned a spot in the NJCAA Division I World Series going on to win 11-3.

The Eagles open up World Series play on Saturday when they face San Jacinto at 7:30 p.m. The NJCAA World Series will be played in Grand Junction, Colorado.