Board OKs contract with TDOT for city’s ITS project expansion

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously adopted a resolution approving a contract with the state for expansion of the city’s Intelligent Transportation System project.

Board members took the action during their May 8 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Thomas McGhee and seconded by Alderman Don Lowry.

The U.S. Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program provides dedicated federal funding to state transportation departments for projects that improve air quality and reduce congestion.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation uses CMAQ funds to improve transportation safety and mobility through its Intelligent Transportation Systems.

The resolution states that Millington was previously approved for creation of a CMAQ-funded ITS, which is in the final stages of implementation for:

(1) Navy Road from Highway 51 to Church Street

(2) Highway 51 from Wilkinsville Road to Ingram Micro Boulevard

The resolution notes that TDOT has approved the city’s application for a 100-percent grant for expansion of the ITS, which will add three signals at the following intersections:

(1) Veterans Parkway and Church Street

(2) Navy and Bethuel roads

(3) Wilkinsville and West Union roads

Subject to the approval of City Attorney Charles Perkins, Mayor Terry Jones is authorized to execute all documents necessary to complete the ITS expansion project.