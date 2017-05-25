Star Staff Reports

Career identification is part of the Tennessee Counseling & Career Guidance Standards for elementary students as it is never too early to begin exposing children to the different professions that are available when they become adults. Millington Elementary hosted a Career Day on May 5 to offer students an up-close-and-personal view of how academics and the “real world” go hand in hand. Sharon Harris and Kristy Stewart led the Career Day Committee (Kristy Corzine, Pam Williams, Mary Jones, Sandra Lewis, and Ashlea Baskin) in getting this event off the ground. Planning for this day began in January with a desire for interactive presentations within each second-fifth grade classroom and “Career on Wheels” outside for Pre-K through first grade. An initial letter was distributed to potential presenters in which they offered general information. A follow-up letter asked the confirmed presenters to list a brief summary of their interactive activity, grade preference, and needed equipment. Millington Elementary would like to thank all the companies and presenters that participated in their Career Day:

Derrick Hall (Millington Fire Department), Jeff Rogers (Millington Public Works), Billy Ragghianti (Millington Public Works), Rodney Stanback (Millington Public Works), Jeff Gibson (Millington Police Department), Olga Williams (BeYoutiful Salon), Chris Little (Self-Employed), Alex Kraus (Leidos), Mark Davis & Sterling Coleman (U.S. Army), Clifford Forsythe& Jesse Green (General Motors), Alisa Huddleston & Sara Honeycutt (Patriot Bank), Freda Cunningham (Walmart Pharmacy), Christina Thomas (Era O’Marie), James Becton (General Motors), Deanna Murrell (Methodist Hospital), Marcus Howard (Lowe’s), Queen Cox (Baptist Hospital), Marco Tuggle (TVA), Thomas Curry (Freelance Graphic/Web Designer), Austin Swain (Family Eye Care), Cathy Murphy (Self-Employed), Michelle Johnson & April Wiggins (Comprehensive Family Dentistry), James Cohen, Aika Cohen & April Ferguson (UT College of Dentristry/Pediatric Dentristry) Earnest Gaines (Olympus Osta), Joe Simon (Taekwondo World), Jones Orchard and Munford High School FFA.