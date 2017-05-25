Categorized | Community

Coffee & Tea

Posted on May 25, 2017.

Star Staff Reports
DAR Coffee and TeaThe River City Chapter held a Membership Coffee and Tea on Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Millington.  Attending were Chapter members, guests and prospective members.  Ann Holzemer talked on “What’s Growing in Your Garden” and the decorations for the event were based on the Garden Theme with tables decorated in white tablecloths with cantaloupe toppers and tea pots filled with fresh flowers in colors to match the color scheme.  Posters  from the various committee chairman were on display for new members to use to help them discover what the chapter does.  A film played showing all the events chapter members have participated in over the last few years.  A game was played asking questions that described chapter members.  A good time was had and new discoveries were made.
Front Row on the floor are Marjorie Green and Betty Gustafson; first row from left are Abby Kendall, Paula Raines, Jackie Garner, Stephanie Bohrman, Juanita Waits, Ann Holzemer, Joyce Byrd, Theta Rone, Carolyn Stricklin, Regent; second row from left are Mary Clark Guest , Lauren Markwell guest, Teresa Ross, Amy Nora, Janette Gatlin-Tennant Guest, Linda Heide, Betty Nora, Lorraine Miller, Brittany Nora, Nancy Foshee, Pat Boswell, Beverly Burk, Patty Naumann , Carolyn Sinquefield, Glenda Jordan, Kathy Clifton, Renee Nist, and Gladys Walker.

