Honor Memorial Day at Northridge Woodhaven

Star Staff Reports

The American Legion is working with the Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery and Funeral Home in planning a Memorial Day observance at the Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery on Highway 51 North in Millington on May 29 at 10 a.m.

The ceremony includes a somber observance and remembrance of all those killed during all the wars America has been involved in. The Harry M. Crawford American Legion Post 252 Millington will present tribute to the Nation and the war dead. Patriotic music and recognition to all branches of the military will be held. The ceremony will end with the playing of taps, a moment of silence and singing of “God Bless America.”

The Millington American Legion Post has been involved in this collaboration at the cemetery since 2002. Admission is free. The public is invited.