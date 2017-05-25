Categorized | Public Notice

5/25/2017 REQUEST FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received at Millington City Hall,
7930 Nelson Rd, Millington, TN 38053 and opened
immediately thereafter, for:

Bid #2017-4 – Due June 1, 2017 at 10 AM

DEMOLITION OF CITY OWNED BUILDINGS
Detailed specifications and bidding requirements
can be obtained at www.millingtontn.gov/bids.aspx

 

5/25/2017 NOTICE OF INTENT TO
EXCEED CERTIFIED TAX RATE

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of Millington
will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, June
13, 2017 at 6 PM, on the City’s intent to exceed
the certified (tax neutral) property tax rate. This
public hearing will be held at City Hall at 7930
Nelson Road.

