Public Notice

Posted on May 25, 2017.
5/25/2017 REQUEST FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received at Millington City Hall,
7930 Nelson Rd, Millington, TN 38053 and opened
immediately thereafter, for:
Bid #2017-4 – Due June 1, 2017 at 10 AM
DEMOLITION OF CITY OWNED BUILDINGS
Detailed specifications and bidding requirements
can be obtained at www.millingtontn.gov/bids.aspx
5/25/2017 NOTICE OF INTENT TO
EXCEED CERTIFIED TAX RATE
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of Millington
will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, June
13, 2017 at 6 PM, on the City’s intent to exceed
the certified (tax neutral) property tax rate. This
public hearing will be held at City Hall at 7930
Nelson Road.
