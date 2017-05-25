Public Notice

5/25/2017 REQUEST FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received at Millington City Hall,

7930 Nelson Rd, Millington, TN 38053 and opened

immediately thereafter, for:

Bid #2017-4 – Due June 1, 2017 at 10 AM

DEMOLITION OF CITY OWNED BUILDINGS

Detailed specifications and bidding requirements

can be obtained at www.millingtontn.gov/bids.aspx

5/25/2017 NOTICE OF INTENT TO

EXCEED CERTIFIED TAX RATE

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of Millington

will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, June

13, 2017 at 6 PM, on the City’s intent to exceed

the certified (tax neutral) property tax rate. This

public hearing will be held at City Hall at 7930

Nelson Road.