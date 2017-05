The Millington Trojan Track program will be represented in this week’s State Track Meet in Murfreesboro. The Trojans will compete on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University this Thursday and Friday with D’Monte Kemp in the 100m 10.95, Walter Miller in the 400m and 200m with times of 49.07 and 21.76 and the 4x400m relay 3:24.26 ( Walter Miller, Corey Smith, Zach Johnson, Eddie Macklin, Alternate Leandre Cooper).