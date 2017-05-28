NEWS ALERT: Storms damage North Shelby County Saturday night

Posted on May 28, 2017.
Star Staff Reports
MEMPHIS — Emergency crews estimate more than 30 homes and businesses throughout Shelby County received damage from last night’s storm.
Powerlines and trees are still down throughout the county which have left tens of thousands without electricity and have created hazardous driving conditions.
“City of Memphis agencies are working as quickly as possible to restore power. We had heavy damage in the Frayser and Midtown areas,” said City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials say 40 utility companies are sending work crews to assist MLGW. Some areas could be without power for a week.
For those affected by the storm, a 24-hour emergency shelter has been opened by the American Red Cross at the Orange Mound Community Center, 2572 Park Avenue. Call (901) 636-2525 for transportation.
Outside of Memphis, damage was noted in neighborhoods near Millington and north Shelby County.
“Shelby County Public Works crews are clearing roads and assisting with the cleanup,” said Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr.
The Shelby County Office of Preparedness is coordinating the response effort with the Memphis Office of Emergency Management. “Representatives from various law enforcement, fire, and emergency services agencies are working to address the needs of storm victims. We also have assistance provided by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency,” said Dale Lane, Director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness.
Here are some safety tips for those affected by the storm:
Electricity
Roadway Safety
Be aware of downed powerlines, trees and other storm debris.
Health Safety
Check on your Neighbors
For more information, go to www.staysafeshelby.us
To view MLGW Outage Map, click http://www.mlgw.com/residential/outagemap
Recent Comments