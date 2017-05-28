NEWS ALERT: Storms damage North Shelby County Saturday night

Star Staff Reports

MEMPHIS — Emergency crews estimate more than 30 homes and businesses throughout Shelby County received damage from last night’s storm.

Powerlines and trees are still down throughout the county which have left tens of thousands without electricity and have created hazardous driving conditions.

“City of Memphis agencies are working as quickly as possible to restore power. We had heavy damage in the Frayser and Midtown areas,” said City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials say 40 utility companies are sending work crews to assist MLGW. Some areas could be without power for a week.

For those affected by the storm, a 24-hour emergency shelter has been opened by the American Red Cross at the Orange Mound Community Center, 2572 Park Avenue. Call (901) 636-2525 for transportation.

Outside of Memphis, damage was noted in neighborhoods near Millington and north Shelby County.

“Shelby County Public Works crews are clearing roads and assisting with the cleanup,” said Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr.

The Shelby County Office of Preparedness is coordinating the response effort with the Memphis Office of Emergency Management. “Representatives from various law enforcement, fire, and emergency services agencies are working to address the needs of storm victims. We also have assistance provided by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency,” said Dale Lane, Director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness.

Here are some safety tips for those affected by the storm:

Electricity

Stay away from powerlines.

If your home’s electrical system or appliances have been damaged by the storm, have them inspected by a qualified, licensed professional.

Roadway Safety

Be aware of downed powerlines, trees and other storm debris.

Treat intersections with non-working traffic lights as Four-Way Stops.

Health Safety

If the power has been out for more than four (4) hours, ALL perishable foods including meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt) and leftovers should be discarded.

If the freezer door has remained closed, frozen items can last up to 24 hours. However, items that are no longer frozen will need to be consumed. DO NOT refreeze thawed items. After 24 hours, cook or discard all items in the freezer.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning – Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows. Never use grills, camp stoves or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, or any partially enclosed area.

Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent carbon monoxide (CO) buildup in the home. Although CO can’t be seen or smelled, it can rapidly lead to full incapacitation and death. Even if you cannot smell exhaust fumes, you may still be exposed to CO. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air RIGHT AWAY – DO NOT DELAY.

Check on your Neighbors

Ensure relatives and friends who live alone are safe.

Give special attention to the disabled and elderly.

For more information, go to www.staysafeshelby.us

To view MLGW Outage Map, click http://www.mlgw.com/residential/outagemap