SPORTS ALERT: USA Stadium to host pair of All-Star games starting tonight

Star Staff Reports

Tonight USA Stadium in Millington will be hosting the first of a pair of senior All-Star games for 2017 graduates.

The first game is May 30 at 7 p.m with the best of the Memphis area in the 2017 Shelby County All-Star game which has graduating seniors from the Public and Private school ranks.

The second game is Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. This game features the North Mississippi vs. West Tennessee graduating seniors.

Official rosters and programs will be available at the USA Stadium ticket booth upon entering the stadium.

Below are the rosters for the Shelby County All-Stars.

The Public School All-Stars are Jonathan Baldelli (Bartlett), Jordan Tincher (Millington), Derick Moore (Ridgeway), Barrone Porter (Houston), Terrell Tatum (Houston), Ryan Taylor (Arlington), Hudson Perritt (Bartlett), Blake Dallas (Arlington), Chris Hassel (Bolton), Tucker King (Bartlett), Luke Patterson (Arlington), Noah Miller (Arlington), Braedon Melton (Arlington), Reed McGuinn (White Station), Grayson Kemp (Houston), Tyler Gentry (Arlington), Brayden Green (Collierville), Ryan Horne (Germantown), Chris Shaw (Collierville) and Michael Brooks (Bartlett). Coaches are L.A. Owens (Bolton), Sherman Edgerson (Ridgeway) and Rodney Patterson (Arlington).

The Private School All-Stars are Chase Bailey (SBA), Riley Watkins (ECS), Billy Edwards III (ECS), Bradley Bourgeois (SBA), Keagan Voss (CBHS), Keegan Westbrook (ECS), Jeffrey Necaise (FACS), Noah Sharp (Harding), Ben Glass (St. George’s), Houston Harding (ECS), Trey Harrington (Briarcrest), Chris Swanberg (Harding), Ty Wooton (Harding) Bam Cochran (Harding), Joshua Rooker (ECS), Nathan McMeans (ECS), Casey Harford (Harding), Cameron Pleasant (CBHS), Hunter Childress (ECS) and Jared Shemper (CBHS). Coaches are Craig Hopkins (Briarcrest), Brandon Patton (SBA) and Duke Williams (ECS).