It’s time to come together Trojans

Star Staff Reports

Only a few days remain for all Millington Central High School Trojans to RSVP for the MCHS All Class Reunion;

The event is scheduled to take play, Friday, June 9 from 6-10 p.m. at the Mirimichi Golf Course-Outdoor Patio Deck.

“If you haven’t responded yet, there’s still time to join more than 200 of your fellow Trojans under the stars to dine, dance and party the night away,” event organizer Teresa Wells said. “All for only $12. Don’t miss this chance to reconnect.”

To RSVP for the event, contact Wells at MCHSreunion@rittermail.com by Monday, June 5.

Include your name (women maiden name), address,

phone number, year you graduated and name of guests attending with you.