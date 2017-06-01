Calendar of Events June 1, 2017

Month of June

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The Millington Crisis Center has a continual need of personal care items: soap/shampoo/conditioner/deodorant men’s & women’s/toothpaste & feminine products. The Center is also starting a new project to help folks learn to read and speak English. Also the Center is looking for paperbacks (cheaper to mail), all kinds, children’s too.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to our next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*Greater Millington Gardening Club meets the second Monday of every month from 609 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at baker Community Center in room No. 6. For more information, call 873-0085.

*West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church located at 3099 West union Road is having a series of sermons, “The Acts 2 Church”. Come and hear an inspirational message. Sunday sermon is at 11 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The message will be brought to us by Rev James Hamblin. For more information, call 876-5757.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.

June 3

Team Trivia Night will be held June 3 at 6 p.m. at Baker Community Center. Bring your team out and test your knowledge against other teams. Team Trivia Night is hosted the first Saturday of each month. There is a fee per team. Pay at the door. You are more than welcome to bring snacks and drinks. The doors will open at 6 and trivia will begin at 6:30. For more information call 873-5770.

June 6

Benefit for Randy Pool, who lost his wife to breast cancer in 2014. Pool was left to solely take care of their severely disabled son Nick. The Strand Theater located at 7979 Wilkinsville Road in Millington will host the benefit Sunday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. All donations welcome and bake sale at half-time. The live entertainment will be featuring Floyd Curtis and Pure Country. For more information, call his sister-in-law Lisa Fullerton at 389-0641.

June 9

Pickle ball Demonstration and Workshop will be held June 9 at 9 a.m. at Aycock Park. Join Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks as we partner with the Millington Family YMCA to host a pickle ball demonstration and workshop to kick off pickle ball in our community! Pickle ball is a lower energy version of tennis or ping pong. It is played on a court smaller than a tennis court. Sound interesting? Come join us and see what it is all about. For more information call 873-5770.

June 9

Family Campout will be held June 9 starting at 6 p.m. at USA Stadium. Join Millington Arts, Recreation, & Parks for a night of family fun, games, and food for all. There is a fee for family to come set up your tent. Be sure to bring your flashlights, tents, and sleeping bags! We will have the Memphis Astrological Society coming to show us what is in the night sky. For more information call 873-5770.

June 10

Boats on Wheels with Jeff Peach will be held June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Millington Farmers’ Market. Join Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks as we bring out Jeff Peach to teach boating safety for the summer. He will bring out his big patrol boat for the kids to see and also give a short presentation on boating safety during the summertime. For more information call 873-5770.

June 17

Millington Arts Council craft will be held June 17 at the Millington Farmers’ Market. Join us as we partner with the Millington Arts Council to bring crafts to the Farmers’ Market. The third Saturday of each month the Millington Arts Council will be set up at the Market to do a craft with everyone who comes. Contact the Arts Council for detailed information.

June 19-30

Summer Fun Camp will be held from June 19-30, Monday through Friday each week from 8 a.m. to noon at Baker Community Center. Join Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks as we host our Summer Fun Camp. The camp will cost a fee per child Ages 4 –9. Explore the world around us and learn more about our City at Summer Fun Camp! Camp includes; nature activities in the park, cool science experiments, arts & crafts, fun & games, and meet the men and women that keep the City moving. Register on online at Millingotntn.gov. Payments will be due by June 16. For more information, call 873-5570.