Celebrate Munford Announces Scholarship Recipients

Star Staff Reports

Celebrate Munford, Inc. awarded three separate $1,500 scholarships at the Munford High School Awards Banquet. The 2017 scholarships recipients are Alice Hewitt, Madison Young and Ziana Young.

Alice Hewitt is the daughter of Natalie and Mark Hewitt, and plans to attend the University of Memphis to pursue a career in medicine. She strives to one day be a doctor who specializes in pediatrics.

Madison Young is the daughter of Christel and Clay Young, and plans to attend the University of Memphis to acquire a bachelor’s degree in English. She ultimately hopes to obtain a master’s degree and become a teacher.

Ziana Young is the granddaughter of Virginia Young, and plans to attend the University of Tennessee to earn her degree in health sciences. She plans to fulfill her goal of a career in the field of health occupations.

Jennifer Poston, Celebrate Scholarship Coordinator stated, “The Scholarship Committee works very hard to ensure the right applicants are chosen from those who submit packages. These are wonderful students who make consistent efforts as proof of their GPA, participate in extra-curricular activities and exhibit a financial need in attaining a higher education. It is a difficult task for the selection committee, but one that is extremely rewarding.”

Scholarship committee members include Terry Colin, Tipton County Industrial Board, Jonathan Fortenberry of American National Insurance Agency and Chris Heckler of First Citizens National Bank.

In awarding this scholarship the Selection Committee gave major consideration to those with evidence of scholastic achievement, leadership, maturity, and character; financial need; clarity, and the force of the applicant’s statement and personal interview.

Any student, including home schooled students, who were set to graduate from the Munford High School district during this May’s ceremonies, who had an accumulated grade point average of at least a B (3.00), and who planned to enroll in an institution of higher learning – including trade schools and vocational technical schools within the state of Tennessee were eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Celebrate Munford, Inc. is in its thirty-fourth year of offering grants and scholarships back to the community. For more information about Celebrate Munford, Inc. or the scholarship process, visit www.munford.com.