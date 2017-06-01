Grand Opening for Raleigh Lit Location

Star Staff Reports

Lit Supply is celebrating opening their fourth location to better serve the Memphis Community. The new Lit Jr. is located on 3292 Austin Peay Highway. The Lit stores have been a staple in restaurant supplies and have now expanded to a food division. Lit stores are all access open to the public without a membership fee.

Lit is a great stop for the general public, restaurants, caterers, event specialists, churches, food trucks, non-profit events, food teams, family reunions, grill masters and family back yard fun.

The 70 year old locally owned company now carries fresh produce, extensive frozen food sections, canned goods, rice, noodles, sauces and a great spice inventory. Restaurant equipment and supplies are also available. Customer service with our great 100 plus employees has continued the growth. Lit Supply offers carry out to customers.

Four great locations include:

Downtown Lit 309 Union Avenue, Memphis TN 38103

Midtown Lit Jr. 2965 Summer Avenue, Memphis TN 38112

Whitehaven Lit Jr. 1665 Winchester Road, Memphis TN 38116

Raleigh Lit Jr. 3292 Austin Peay Highway, Memphis, TN 38128