Happenings & Job Opportunities in Millington

Provided by The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce

City of Millington Job Postings

Firefighter Trainee/AEMT

Click Here for information

Firefighter/AEMT

Click Here for Information

Millington Y Job Posting

Millington Family YMCA

Click Here For Job Description

Millington Arts Recreation & Parks June Activities

Team Trivia, Pickle Ball, Boats on Wheels

Click Here for information

Summer Fun Camp June 19th-June 30th

Click Here for information

Family Campout June 9th 6PM

Click Here for information

National Urban Professional Baseball League

Click Here for Tryout Details

Sponsors Wanted Click Here

Season Ticket Information Click Here

Youth & High School Players(13 to 18 years old) Tryout

Click Here for more info

American Legion to host Tim Rowland Concert

The American Legion Post 252 Millington invites you to attend our upcoming Rock n Roll show at the Baker Community Center on Sat. June 3 at 7 p.m. Tim Rowland is doing a one-man show and tribute to the music of Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Please contact Lee at 230-3870 to reserve your tickets at the pre-sale price.

This show will be a sell out since Tim is doing his last full costumed show. The money raised will go to help local veterans in Millington.

If you love ole time Rock n Roll and the music of Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley; you’re in for a treat.