Happenings & Job Opportunities in Millington

Posted on June 1, 2017.
Provided by The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce
City of Millington Job Postings
Firefighter Trainee/AEMT
Click Here for information
Firefighter/AEMT
Click Here for Information
Millington Y Job Posting
Millington Family YMCA
Click Here For Job Description
Millington Arts Recreation & Parks June Activities
Team Trivia, Pickle Ball, Boats on Wheels
Click Here for information
Summer Fun Camp June 19th-June 30th
Click Here for information
Family Campout June 9th 6PM
Click Here for information
National Urban Professional Baseball League
Click Here for Tryout Details
Sponsors Wanted Click Here
Season Ticket Information Click Here
Youth & High School Players(13 to 18 years old) Tryout
Click Here for more info
American Legion to host Tim Rowland Concert
The American Legion Post 252 Millington invites you to attend our upcoming Rock n Roll show at the Baker Community Center on Sat. June 3 at 7 p.m. Tim Rowland is doing a one-man show and tribute to the music of Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Please contact Lee at 230-3870 to reserve your tickets at the pre-sale price.
This show will be a sell out since Tim is doing his last full costumed show. The money raised will go to help local veterans in Millington.
If you love ole time Rock n Roll and the music of Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley; you’re in for a treat.
Recent Comments