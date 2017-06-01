LOCAL STUDENT COMPLETES VETERINARY TECHNICIAN PROGRAM

MARTIN — Jaymie Chism, of Millington, completed course requirements for the University of Tennessee at Martin Veterinary Health Technology Program during the spring 2017 semester. She received her veterinary health technologist pin during a ceremony held May 5 and will finish a six-week internship in an area practice before receiving her degree in the fall. For more information on the UT Martin Veterinary Health Technology Program, contact Dr. Jason Roberts, program director, at 731-881-1071.