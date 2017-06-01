MCHS’ Calvin receives Torch Award

Star Staff Reports

Millington Central High School Broadcasting instructor Marshonn Calvin recently received the 2017 Torch Award from The Omicron Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated.

“I was awarded for my selfless commitment to improving the lives of the young people that I teach in The Broadcasting Program at Millington Central High School,” Calvin said. “The award is also for my role in helping my broadcasting students win The 2017 Memphis Regional NAACP ACT-SO Filmmaking Competition.”

Shirley Garner nominated Calvin for this prestigious award. Garner has mentored and helped Calvin become a better teacher since my first year in 2003.While at MCHS, Calvin has guided his students to many broadcasting awards including several in the NAACP ACT-SO competition the past 10 years.

“I truly appreciate having great mentors at MCHS who have helped me along the way,” Calvin said. “It was an honor to be nominated for this amazing award by Mrs. Garner and I am forever thankful for being recognized for helping the broadcasting students that I teach at MCHS. I am truly thankful for being able to help serve the students in any way that I can and that is what I feel like I was put here to do.”