Miller’s Final Time: Trojan senior wraps up distinguished career with two medals

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

MURFREESBORO – Walter Miller arrived to Murfreesboro last Friday already one of the most decorated track athletes in Millington Trojan history.

With several medals from competitive track on his resume’ and two silver medals from the 2016 Class A-AA State Track Meet, Miller was looking for gravy on his legacy.

His agenda Friday in the Dean A. Hayes Stadium on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University were the 200m, 400m and 4x400m relay races. Miller helped a group of young Trojans (Eddie Macklin, Corey Smith and Zach Johnson) take fifth in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:23.53.

Being a part of the fastest relay time of the season concluded Miller’s Millington track career that evening. His first event of the day was the 400m, the event he finished second in last season. Miller’s 2017 result was third.

“I came out tight,” he acknowledged. “I wasn’t loose. I have to come out better and work harder in the 200.”

Miller went and properly prepared for his final individual race as a Trojans. He came out for the 200m blazing around the track finishing second with a time of 22.19 behind Maplewood’s Jeremy McDowell.

“My legacy, I feel good,” Miller said after the 200m. “I feel blessed. I get help from God. My Dad is looking down on me. So I feel good with all my coaches and stuff.

“I want to thank my Mom and Stepdad,” he added. “I want to thank my family, coaches and teammates.”

With a State record of one bronze and three silver medals, Miller will be remembered for years to come around Flag City. One of his motivations before each race was the late Walter Miller.

His Dad passed away when he was 13 years old from complications due to diabetes. Inheriting good athletic genes from his Dad, Miller said his father also served him spiritually.

“I have somebody to watch over me,” he said. “He’s always looking down on me.”

As the sun peaked through the clouds in the Murfreesboro sky that late evening, the spotlight was on Miller’s gold Trojan jersey. With another medal around his neck, Miller went to a familiar place in his subconscious one last time as a Millington Trojan.

“I think about him and I am talking to him in my mind,” he concluded. “After a race I think about him. He was always there at my track meets and other stuff. He was loud cheering. He would be proud of me right now.”