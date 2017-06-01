Public Safety June 1, 2017

Arrest

May 3 – 41 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles; 27 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 27 year old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or more; 20 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 22 year old Millington male charged with assault; 32 year old Millington male charged with assault

May 4 – 34 year old Brighton male charged with assault; 23 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear, vandalism $500 or less

May 5 – 26 year Millington male charged with failure to appear; 45 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 27 year old Munford male charged with domestic assault; 26 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault

May 6 – 19 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, failure to wear safety belt; 45 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, lights required on motor vehicles, possession of drug paraphernalia; 24 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 32 year old Millington female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, disorderly conduct, accidents involving damage to vehicle; 37 year old Saltillo female charged with failure to appear

May 9 – 35 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 35 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 43 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear

May 10 – 42 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication

May 12 – 24 year Brighton male charged with failure to appear, failure to appear; 32 year old Covington male charged with failure to appear; 31 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, child abuse and child neglect or endangerment

May 13 – 33 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 20 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles; 36 year old Drummonds male charged with driving under the influence if intoxicant, open container law, reckless driving, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles; 45 year old Mason male charged with failure to appear

May 14 – 58 year old Memphis male charged with domestic assault

City Court Reports

May 9, 2017

Fines

Anthony D Jordan – 7960 Harold Street, Millington, no driver’s licence on person, $50 fine plus cost

Amanda L Kline – 174 Carrington Avenue, Brighton, failure to maintain control/safe location $25 fine plus cost, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost

Matthew A Pulliam – 2704 Deer Glade Lane, Memphis, criminal attempt, $500 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost

Shane D Scott – 4352 Benjestown Road, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost

Thomas A Thompson – 7720 Tecumseh, Millington, domestic assault, $250 fine plus cost, attend anger management, random drug screens, no contact with victim

Danielle D aka Huss Williams – failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Jeffery E Williams – 4787 Saratoga, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Shelley R Wilson – 4945 Navy Road, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, texting while driving, $50 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Aizha E Smith – 2213 Shannon Avenue, Memphis, disorderly conduct, resisting official detention

Sentences

Kevin M Carr – Millington, criminal attempt to alter/falsify/forge auto tag, no fine no cost, 30 days jail 9 days credit

Christopher Fair – 756 Alma Street, Memphis, theft of property under $1000, $350 fine plus cost, 11 months and 29 days jail, 11 months and 24 days suspended, 11 months and 24 days probation, 5 days credit, restitution $62.42

Rodrikus D Fitts – 5308 Plover Drive, Memphis, vandalism under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 5 months 29 days suspended, 11 months and 26 days probation, 3 days credit, restitution to MPD $1000

Thomas A Thompson – 7720 Tecumseh, Millington, domestic assault, $250 fine plus cost, attend anger management, random drug screens, no contact with victim

Michael J Walker – 147 Harris Road, Atoka, no fine no cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 17 days suspended, 11 months 17 probation, 12 days credit

Eric W Gholson – 7681 Tecumseh Street, Millington, possession of a controlled substance, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 28 days probation, 1 day credit

Kerry D Petty – 4936 Chamberlain Lane, Memphis, simple assault, no fine no cost, 90 days Shelby County Detention Center, 9 days credit

Aaron A Phillips – 4410 Pecan Creek Circle South, Memphis, petition to revoke probation, no fine no cost, 60 days Shelby County Detention Center, 9 days credit

Aaron A Phillips – 4410 Pecan Creek Circle South, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Christopher M Weeks – 561 Joe Joyner Road, Munford, theft of property under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 28 days suspended, 11 months 28 days probation, 1 day credit, restitution to victim $120, probation may terminate when fines, costs, fees and restitution are pain in full

May 16, 2017

Fines

Antonio L Sherron – 160 Springhill Road, Ripley, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Brian O Williamson – 4937 Ketta Lane, Millington, theft of property under $500

Kenny R York – 7945 Martha Road, Millington, child abuse and neglect, domestic assault

Fire Report

May 6, 2017

Fire, other

April 30 – Chambers street

Road Freight or transport vehicle fire

May 4 – 8544 US Highway 51 N

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

May 1 – 6975 Pam Drive

Gas leak

May 2 – 8039 US Highway 51 North

Other electrical wiring/equipment problem

May 1 – 4916 Navy Road

Vehicle accident with injuries

May 5 – US Highway 51 North and Micro Drive

Vehicle accident without injuries

May 1 – US Highway 51 North and Cuba-Millington Road

May 1 – US Highway 51 North and Paul Barrett Parkway

Emergency medical assistance

May 2 – 4000 block of Clear Creek Drive

May 3 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Wampum; 7000 block of Nelson Street

May 4 – 4000 block of Ketta Lane; 7000 block of Pam Drive

May 5 – 4000 block of Ketta Lane; 9000 block of US Highway 51 North

May 6 – 6000 block of Chase Road; 8000 block of Quito Road; 4000 block of Terrell

May 13, 2017

Other structure fire

May 7 – 5281 Navy Road

Passenger vehicle fire

May 12 – US Highway 51 North

Vehicle accident with injuries

May 11 – Kerrville Rosemark Road and US Highway 51

May 11 – US Highway 51 North and Kerrville Rosemark

May `11 – Quito Road and Chambers Road

May 13 – Raleigh-Millington Road and Pleasant Ridge

May 13 – US Highway 51 North and Marth Street

May 5 – US Highway 51 North and Micro Drive

Emergency medical assistance

May 7 – 4000 block of Juana Cove; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block Terrell Lane; 5000 block of Brinkley drive; 8000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block Talley Street

May 8 – 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 3000 block of Oakhurst; 7000 block Baker Street

May 10 – 7000 block of Hickory Meadow Road; 8000 block of Shake Rag Road

May 11 – 3000 block of Oakhurst; 7000 block of Saddlebrook Drive; 8000 block of Epperson Mill Road

May 12 – 4000 block of Bennett Wood Drive; 4000 block of Ketta Lane; Raleigh-Millington Road and Moton Drive; 4000 block of Shelby Road; 4000 block of Navy Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North

May 13 – 6000 block of Navy Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North