Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety June 1, 2017

Posted on June 1, 2017.

Public SafetyArrest
May 3 – 41 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles; 27 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 27 year old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or more; 20 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 22 year old Millington male charged with assault; 32 year old Millington male charged with assault
May 4 – 34 year old Brighton male charged with assault; 23 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear, vandalism $500 or less
May 5 – 26 year Millington male charged with failure to appear; 45 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 27 year old Munford male charged with domestic assault; 26 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault
May 6 – 19 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, failure to wear safety belt; 45 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, lights required on motor vehicles, possession of drug paraphernalia; 24 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 32 year old Millington female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, disorderly conduct, accidents involving damage to vehicle; 37 year old Saltillo female charged with failure to appear
May 9 – 35 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 35 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 43 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear
May 10 – 42 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication
May 12 – 24 year Brighton male charged with failure to appear, failure to appear; 32 year old Covington male charged with failure to appear; 31 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, child abuse and child neglect or endangerment
May 13 – 33 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 20 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles; 36 year old Drummonds male charged with driving under the influence if intoxicant, open container law, reckless driving, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles; 45 year old Mason male charged with failure to appear
May 14 – 58 year old Memphis male charged with domestic assault

City Court Reports
May 9, 2017
Fines
Anthony D Jordan – 7960 Harold Street, Millington, no driver’s licence on person, $50 fine plus cost
Amanda L Kline – 174 Carrington Avenue, Brighton, failure to maintain control/safe location $25 fine plus cost, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost
Matthew A Pulliam – 2704 Deer Glade Lane, Memphis, criminal attempt, $500 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost
Shane D Scott – 4352 Benjestown Road, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost
Thomas A Thompson – 7720 Tecumseh, Millington, domestic assault, $250 fine plus cost, attend anger management, random drug screens, no contact with victim
Danielle D aka Huss Williams – failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Jeffery E Williams – 4787 Saratoga, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Shelley R Wilson – 4945 Navy Road, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, texting while driving, $50 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Aizha E Smith – 2213 Shannon Avenue, Memphis, disorderly conduct, resisting official detention
Sentences
Kevin M Carr – Millington, criminal attempt to alter/falsify/forge auto tag, no fine no cost, 30 days jail 9 days credit
Christopher Fair – 756 Alma Street, Memphis, theft of property under $1000, $350 fine plus cost, 11 months and 29 days jail, 11 months and 24 days suspended, 11 months and 24 days probation, 5 days credit, restitution $62.42
Rodrikus D Fitts – 5308 Plover Drive, Memphis, vandalism under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 5 months 29 days suspended, 11 months and 26 days probation, 3 days credit, restitution to MPD $1000
Thomas A Thompson – 7720 Tecumseh, Millington, domestic assault, $250 fine plus cost, attend anger management, random drug screens, no contact with victim
Michael J Walker – 147 Harris Road, Atoka, no fine no cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 17 days suspended, 11 months 17 probation, 12 days credit
Eric W Gholson – 7681 Tecumseh Street, Millington, possession of a controlled substance, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 28 days probation, 1 day credit
Kerry D Petty – 4936 Chamberlain Lane, Memphis, simple assault, no fine no cost, 90 days Shelby County Detention Center, 9 days credit
Aaron A Phillips – 4410 Pecan Creek Circle South, Memphis, petition to revoke probation, no fine no cost, 60 days Shelby County Detention Center, 9 days credit
Aaron A Phillips – 4410 Pecan Creek Circle South, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Christopher M Weeks – 561 Joe Joyner Road, Munford, theft of property under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 28 days suspended, 11 months 28 days probation, 1 day credit, restitution to victim $120, probation may terminate when fines, costs, fees and restitution are pain in full

May 16, 2017
Fines
Antonio L Sherron – 160 Springhill Road, Ripley, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Brian O Williamson – 4937 Ketta Lane, Millington, theft of property under $500
Kenny R York – 7945 Martha Road, Millington, child abuse and neglect, domestic assault

Fire Report
May 6, 2017
Fire, other
April 30 – Chambers street
Road Freight or transport vehicle fire
May 4 – 8544 US Highway 51 N
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
May 1 – 6975 Pam Drive
Gas leak
May 2 – 8039 US Highway 51 North
Other electrical wiring/equipment problem
May 1 – 4916 Navy Road
Vehicle accident with injuries
May 5 – US Highway 51 North and Micro Drive
Vehicle accident without injuries
May 1 – US Highway 51 North and Cuba-Millington Road
May 1 – US Highway 51 North and Paul Barrett Parkway
Emergency medical assistance
May 2 – 4000 block of Clear Creek Drive
May 3 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Wampum; 7000 block of Nelson Street
May 4 – 4000 block of Ketta Lane; 7000 block of Pam Drive
May 5 – 4000 block of Ketta Lane; 9000 block of US Highway 51 North
May 6 – 6000 block of Chase Road; 8000 block of Quito Road; 4000 block of Terrell

May 13, 2017
Other structure fire
May 7 – 5281 Navy Road
Passenger vehicle fire
May 12 – US Highway 51 North
Vehicle accident with injuries
May 11 – Kerrville Rosemark Road and US Highway 51
May 11 – US Highway 51 North and Kerrville Rosemark
May `11 – Quito Road and Chambers Road
May 13 – Raleigh-Millington Road and Pleasant Ridge
May 13 – US Highway 51 North and Marth Street
May 5 – US Highway 51 North and Micro Drive
Emergency medical assistance
May 7 – 4000 block of Juana Cove; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block Terrell Lane; 5000 block of Brinkley drive; 8000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block Talley Street
May 8 – 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 3000 block of Oakhurst; 7000 block Baker Street
May 10 – 7000 block of Hickory Meadow Road; 8000 block of Shake Rag Road
May 11 – 3000 block of Oakhurst; 7000 block of Saddlebrook Drive; 8000 block of Epperson Mill Road
May 12 – 4000 block of Bennett Wood Drive; 4000 block of Ketta Lane; Raleigh-Millington Road and Moton Drive; 4000 block of Shelby Road; 4000 block of Navy Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North
May 13 – 6000 block of Navy Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  