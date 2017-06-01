Trojan Relay post best time at State

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

MURFREESBORO – The main event of the 2017 TSSAA State Track meet on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University was the 4x400m relay.

And the Millington Trojans were invited guest to the Dean A. Hayes Stadium track for the showdown as part of the Class A-AA finals. The quartet of Eddie Macklin, Walter Miller, Corey Smith and Zach Johnson posted their best time of 2017 with a 3:23.53.

The Trojans took fifth in the event. The State title went to the team from Liberty Tech with a time of 3:20.48.

“This is a good end to our season,” Millington Head Coach James Edwards said. “We had the fifth best time coming in and finished fifth.

“Maybe we’ll shoot for the school record next year of 3:21.98,” he added. “But this shows how hard all the kids worked this year. I’m so proud of all of them.”

Miller was the only senior on the relay team this year. He graduates with four individual medals (three silvers and one bronze).

Meanwhile the trio of Macklin, Smith and Johnson are scheduled to come back.

“Overall the kids worked hard and showed so much potential,” Edwards said. “As they keep growing, we have to keep this group together.”

Edwards said the future is bright for Trojan Track and he was happy to see 2017 was a big step in the right direction for his program.

“The big thing is they finished what they started,” he concluded. “Follow through and take it as far as you can go.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Millington Trojan senior D’Monte Kemp entered Sectionals nursing a hamstring injury. Through the pain he posted a 10.95 to qualify for the

Class A-AA 100m dash, tied for the fourth best time. But Friday afternoon after the starter’s pistol sounded, Kemp pulled up lame with his hamstring popping.

“I felt it pull and pop,” Kemp said. “I knew it was over.”

Kemp did not finish the event.