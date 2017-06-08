2017 Millington Star Athlete of the Year Nominations

The Millington Star is announcing the six finalists for Male and Female Athlete of the Year. The finalist must be part of the junior or senior class competing in more than one TSSAA sport during the 2016-17 school calendar. The winners of the awards will be announced in July.

Male Candidates

Aaron Alston

The Brighton junior was a standout in football and basketball helping the Cardinals reach the playoffs in both sports. Alston was named to the All-Region teams of both sport.

Blake Armour

The Brighton senior exploded on the scene in football earning an All-Star selection at linebacker. In tennis, he qualified for State for the fourth straight year.

Garrett Baugh

The Munford senior was named to the Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game in football after a stellar season in the defensive backfield for the Cougars. Then he was named to the baseball All-Star Game between West Tennessee and North Mississippi in baseball. Baugh help lead Cougar Baseball back to State this season.

Tyler Denson

Known as “The Captain” at Millington, Denson was a three-sport letterman and captain for the Trojans in football, wrestling and soccer. He was an All-District selection in each sport and provided crucial off-the-field leadership.

Jose Flores



Jose Flores was the go-to guy at Tipton-Rosemark Academy in football and scorer. Flores was a leaders on offense and defense for the gridiron Rebels helping the team reach the playoffs. In soccer, Flores was the second-leading scorer helping the team make history by winning its first postseason game in school history.

D’monte Kemp

Speed will be D’Monte Kemp’s lasting legacy at Millington. The Trojans was an All-Region and All-Star selection in football for his big kickoff returns all season. Then Kemp qualified for State in track in the 100m with a time of 10.95.

FEMALE CANDIDATES

Kallie Alexander

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy junior was a vital middle blocker for the Sub-State Lady Rebel Volleyball team. And in basketball you provided inside play and leadership for a young team.

De’asha Banks

The Munford senior was one of the leading scorer on the volleyball team helping the squad qualify for Regionals. In basketball, Banks played in the interior providing rebounding and timely scoring as part of the Sub-State team.

Gabby Crawford

The Munford junior spends her springs on the track to build speed and stay in shape. She helped the Lady Cougar relay team reach Sectionals. But the sport that has made Crawford well-known in the area is basketball. She reached the 1,000-point plateau this season. She led the team in scoring and to Sub-State.

Johnna Jones

Jones is a combination of speed and strength. Both served her well throughout her tenure at Munford. The senior wrapped up her athletic career reaching Sectionals in track. But the sport that landed her a scholarship to CBU was basketball. She’s one of the all-team leading scorers in the program and helped Munford reach Sub-State this past season.

Lindsey Morrissette

The Brighton senior was the heart and soul of three teams this past season. In volleyball she was vital by doing the little things to help the team reach Regionals. In hoops, she put her body on the line to fight for rebounds. Her improved shooting helped her hit clutch shots. She continued the clutch performances in softball with timely hitting that helped the Lady Cardinals return to State.

Marquisha Sanders

Millington’s Marquisha Sanders defines team-player as the point guard and leading scorer of the Lady Trojans Basketball team this past season. Her leadoff skills and play in center field help doubled the wins in softball.