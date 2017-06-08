Caring hand stops by in Millington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Members from Personal Care Service MidSouth made their way to Millington last Wednesday in front of Primary Care Pediatrics located at 8081 Highway 51 North.

The staff led by Walter Black were in town to promote and inform about their business of home care. Joining Black were Angela Jackson (outreach coordinator), Sherri Foy (operation manager), Tmeiko Dowell (financial coordinator), Devonda Williams (operations manager), Tikisha Thorne (executive director) and Eddie Kelly (cook).

Personal Care Services MidSouth is based out of Covington at 1723 Highway 51 South and has a satellite office in Bartlett located at 2850 Stage Village Cove Suite 4.

“We’re here for awareness about home care and getting our name out there,” Thorne said. “Primary Care and Dr. (Abdullah) Baig has worked with us in the past and referred patients to us.

“We want to give a helping hand to those who are in need,” she added. “We’re here for the family members too. We’re here to help those people who are trying to help their love ones.”

Personal Care Service primarily focuses home care of adults who are disabled, elderly or ailing veterans with the Aid & Attendance program.

The Aid & Attendance pension program is a benefit that may be available for veterans that served during wartime. The program is designed to assist with the cost of long term care in a facility or in the veteran’s own home. In order to quality the veteran or surviving spouse must meet the service and income requirements.

Personal Care Services MidSouth reaches throughout West Tennessee in Shelby, Fayette, Lauderdale, Tipton and Haywood counties. The office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the Covington office at 313-9238 or the Bartlett office at 791-4392 or visit www.personalcarellc.com