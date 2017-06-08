Huey’s donates $5,000 to Crisis Center

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The opening of the Millington Huey’s in the Shoppes of Millington Farms was a success even before the May 8 official debut.

The week prior to the doors opening at the 8570 Highway 51 North location, the owners and staff of Huey’s held a “soft opening” for invited guest. The proceeds from the three-day event would go to the Millington Crisis Center.

Huey’s Samantha Boggs-Dean said the restaurant has been involved in the communities across the Memphis area for several years. Huey’s choose the Millington Crisis Center because of its years of dedicated service to the needy people from Millington to Northaven providing clothes, food, household items and more.

The soft opening netted nearly $2,500 and Huey’s matched it to donated a total of $5,000 last Thursday to the Millington Crisis Center.

“Through our wonderful partnership with the Millington Chamber of Commerce, the Millington Crisis Center was introduced to Huey’s,” Crisis Center President Fredrick Morris said. “Several weeks ago Huey’s called us and asked if we’d like to take part in their soft-openings. We said yes and met with Stacy Graham, assistant manager.

Morris noted the Crisis Center will put the check toward the roof project at the Center’s home located at 8133 Wilkinsville Road.

On hand for the check presentation were Huey’s Hollis Ranson, Crisis Center’s Jon Woodhams, Crisis Center President Fredrick Morris, Huey’s Samantha Boggs-Dean, Millington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Dianne Baker, Huey’s Stacy Graham and Huey’s Ashley Griffin.