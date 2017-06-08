Ice Cream 5K and Fun Run to benefit Edmund Orgill Park on June 17

Star Staff Reports

The first “I Scream for Ice Cream 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run” to benefit Edmund Orgill Park in Millington will be presented by P.R. Event Management at

7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Proceeds from this family-friendly event will support improvements at Edmund Orgill Park including the purchase of new park benches.

Popsicles, ice cream and novelty snacks will be served up to race participants by event sponsors Prairie Farms Dairy and McAlister’s Deli in Millington. The race will begin near the Casper Lake Boat Ramp on the eastern side of the park and meander through the park’s paved roads and will be immediately followed with a post-race party featuring music, more ice cream and deli refreshments.

“The community support for this inaugural event has been terrific,” said Pam Routh, race director/owner, P.R. Event Management. We couldn’t do it without the support of McAlister’s Deli in Millington, the Millington Chamber of Commerce and the folks at Edmund Orgill Park which have made it possible for us to offer this unique family-fun event to the community.

Registration for the 1-Mile Fun Run is $8 for children (under 12 years) and includes finisher medal, ice cream and post-race party and refreshments.

Pre-registration for the 5K is $25 which includes T-shirt, ice cream and post-race party and refreshments. Day of race registration is $30.

Packet pickup will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at McAlister’s Deli in Millington, 8390 US 51 Highway North. Ten percent of all store sales that entire day will be donated toward the purchase of new park benches. At McAlister’s Deli in Millington, kids eat free on Thursdays when accompanied by an adult that purchases a meal.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available to area businesses that wish to get involved in the community and support the park. For sponsorship details, contact Pam Routh at (901) 550-2114 or pamrunsraces@gmail.com.

For registration and event information, go to pr-eventmanagement.net.