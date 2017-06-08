Public Safety June 8, 2017

Arrest

May 21 – 24 year old Covington male charged with failure to appear; 24 year old Dyersburg female charged with simple possession or casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation; 49 year old Olive Branch male charged with failure to appear

May 22 – 35 year old Memphis female charged with revocation of suspension of sentence; 49 year old Somerville female charged with failure to appear

May 23 – 26 year old Millington female charged with robbery; 44 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 46 year old Millington male charged with speed limit violation, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked

May 24 – 46 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, 33 year old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or more; 22 year old Bartlett male charged with theft of property $500 or more

May 25 – 46 year old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant

May 26 – 51 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 40 year old Memphis female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 55 year old Millington male charged with unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles; 33 year old Memphis male charged with unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles, aggravated assault; 30 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear, failure to appear

May 27 – 19 year old Tennessee male charged with theft of property $500 or more, aggravated burglary

City Court Reports

May 30, 2017

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Chesie L Lawton – 6635 US Highway 51 North, robbery

James Scott – aggravated burglary, theft of property $1000 to $10000

Sentences

Barbara Canady – 204 Oak Drive, Dyersburg, possession of a controlled substance, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 19 days probation, 10 days credit, random drug screens, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Jeremy A Horton – 1230 Overton Park Avenue, Memphis, theft of property under $1000, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 month and 29 days suspended, 11 months 24 days probation, 5 days credit

Jeremy A Horton – 1230 Overton Park Avenue, Memphis, theft of property under $1000, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 24 probation, 30 days to be served consecutive

Otis M Johnson – 4359 Raleigh Millington Road, Memphis, domestic assault, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 12 days suspended, 11 months 12 days probation, 17 days credit, no contact with victim

Cody M Pepper – 150 Fannie Brighton, violation of probation, diversion revoked, domestic assault, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 19 days suspended, 11 months 19 days probation, 10 days credit, theft under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 19 days suspended, 11 months 19 days probation, 10 days credit, $29.00 restitution

Fire Report

May 27, 2017

Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire

May 23 – 4921 Buford Avenue

Mobile property vehicle fire

May 21 – 4146 Dawson Ridge Drive

Vehicle accident with injuries

May 21 – US Highway 51 North

Vehicle accident without injuries

May 25 – 8570 US Highway 51 North

Emergency medical assistance

May 21 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 3000 block of Shane Road; 5000 block of Easley Street

May 22 – 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 4000 block of Clear Creek; 4000 block of Clear Creek Drive; 8000 block of Wilkinsville Drive

May 23 – 5000 block of Rams Horn Drive; 4000 block of Cedar Ridge Drive; 3000 block of Micro Drive; 8000 block of Epperson Mill Road

May 24 – 7000 block of US highway 51 North; 4000 block of Water Briar Road

May 25 – 4000 block of Eckois Cove

May 26 – 7000 block of Sassy Tree Lane; 5000 block of Easley Street; Nelson Street and Easley Street; 4000 block of Shelby Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North

May 27 – 7000 block of Nelson Street; 4000 block of Mary Lynn Drive; 8000 block of Bobo Lane; 6000 block of Chase Road