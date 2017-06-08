Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety June 8, 2017

Posted on June 8, 2017.

Arrest
Public SafetyMay 21 – 24 year old Covington male charged with failure to appear; 24  year old Dyersburg female charged with simple possession or casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation; 49 year old Olive Branch male charged with failure to appear
May 22 – 35 year old Memphis female charged with revocation of suspension of sentence; 49 year old Somerville female charged with failure to appear
May 23 – 26 year old Millington female charged with robbery; 44 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 46 year old Millington male charged with speed limit violation, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked
May 24 – 46 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, 33 year old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or more; 22 year old Bartlett male charged with theft of property $500 or more
May 25 – 46 year old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant
May 26 – 51 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 40 year old Memphis female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 55 year old Millington male charged with unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles; 33 year old Memphis male charged with unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles, aggravated assault; 30 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear, failure to appear
May 27 – 19 year old Tennessee male charged with theft of property $500 or more, aggravated burglary

City Court Reports
May 30, 2017
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Chesie L Lawton – 6635 US Highway 51 North, robbery
James Scott – aggravated burglary, theft of property $1000 to $10000
Sentences
Barbara Canady – 204 Oak Drive, Dyersburg, possession of a controlled substance, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 19 days probation, 10 days credit, random drug screens, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Jeremy A Horton – 1230 Overton Park Avenue, Memphis, theft of property under $1000, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 month and 29 days suspended, 11 months 24 days probation, 5 days credit
Jeremy A Horton – 1230 Overton Park Avenue, Memphis, theft of property under $1000, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 24 probation, 30 days to be served consecutive
Otis M Johnson – 4359 Raleigh Millington Road, Memphis, domestic assault, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 12 days suspended, 11 months 12 days probation, 17 days credit, no contact with victim
Cody M Pepper – 150 Fannie Brighton, violation of probation, diversion revoked, domestic assault,  $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 19 days suspended, 11 months 19 days probation, 10 days credit, theft under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 19 days suspended, 11 months 19 days probation, 10 days credit, $29.00 restitution

Fire Report
May 27, 2017
Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire
May 23 – 4921 Buford Avenue
Mobile property vehicle fire
May 21 – 4146 Dawson Ridge Drive
Vehicle accident with injuries
May 21 – US Highway 51 North
Vehicle accident without injuries
May 25 – 8570 US Highway 51 North
Emergency medical assistance
May 21 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 3000 block of Shane Road; 5000 block of Easley Street
May 22 – 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 4000 block of Clear Creek; 4000 block of Clear Creek Drive; 8000 block of Wilkinsville Drive
May 23 – 5000 block of Rams Horn Drive; 4000 block of Cedar Ridge Drive; 3000 block of Micro Drive; 8000 block of Epperson Mill Road
May 24 – 7000 block of US highway 51 North; 4000 block of Water Briar Road
May 25 – 4000 block of Eckois Cove
May 26 – 7000 block of Sassy Tree Lane; 5000 block of Easley Street; Nelson Street and Easley Street; 4000 block of Shelby Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North
May 27 – 7000 block of Nelson Street; 4000 block of Mary Lynn Drive; 8000 block of Bobo Lane; 6000 block of Chase Road

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  