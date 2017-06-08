What’s Going On at the Playhouse? Welfarewell

Star Staff Reports

Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theatre, presents an opportunity to leave your cares and worries behind for a couple of hours and enjoy a light-hearted look at one 80-year-old woman’s solution to being down and out but not over by any means. Playhouse 51 invites all of Millington to see its latest production, “Welfarewell”, Friday and Saturday nights June 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons June 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. at Harvell Civic Center. e

The show is sponsored by Just-N-Case Security, LLC, and Old Millington Winery. “Welfarewell” is the story of an 80-year-old former Shakespearean actress who eeks out her existence on a very small pension. It’s winter and she has no electricity, hot water, or phone. Her rent is long overdue. She shares her meager food with her cat, her sole companion. But Esmerelda is resourceful. When her poor cat passes away and she is arrested for illegally trying to bury it in her landlord’s yard, she discovers a home away from home – – – jail! A place where you are provided three meals a day, a comfy bed, and the companionship of a variety of colorful, outrageous characters. Right up this former actress’s ally!

The problem is — because of her age and health, good Samaritans keep bailing Esmerelda out of the slammer. This forces her to escalate her crimes to get back in. Banks and dollar stores don’t stand a chance when Esmerelda is on the move and her poor public defender lawyer grows more and more frustrated with her. His idea of an insanity plea, however, does not go over well with her. How does Esmerelda get out of her jam? This fun-loving, good-hearted romp reveals how this former actress finds creative ways to resolve her situation and at the same time help her fellow ‘jail-birds.’ (Please note: Esmerelda’s methods to resolve her situation are not recommended to the general public.)

Don’t miss the fun and laughs of “Welfarewell” at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Tickets are available at the door: $12 Adults, $10 Students, Military, and Seniors (with or without cats). All proceeds from the Friday June 16th performance will benefit the Millington Crisis Center. For more information, call 872-7170 or visit Playhouse on Facebook or the website playhouse51.com.

Another point of interest in this Playhouse 51 production is a display of artwork in the lobby/concession area of Elizabeth (‘Liz’) Hartley. Liz was a longtime member and important volunteer of Playhouse 51 and her passing this past April has greatly affected our entire group. Liz did not broadcast her artistic talents widely as her family and many friends well know. As a matter of fact, Playhouse 51 only discovered this gift of hers when she very quietly volunteered to do some abstract paintings for our production of “Black Comedy” several years ago. Those will be on display as well.

A final note: Playhouse 51 has not yet announced its selection of shows for the 2017-2018 season as our place of residence at Harvell Civic Center is in transition. We hope to make our next season announcement soon. Watch this space!