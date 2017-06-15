Calendar of Events June 15, 2017

Month of June

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The Millington Crisis Center has a continual need of personal care items: soap/shampoo/conditioner/deodorant men’s & women’s/toothpaste & feminine products. The Center is also starting a new project to help folks learn to read and speak English. Also the Center is looking for paperbacks (cheaper to mail), all kinds, children’s too.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to our next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*Greater Millington Gardening Club meets the second Monday of every month from 609 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at baker Community Center in room No. 6. For more information, call 873-0085.

*West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church located at 3099 West union Road is having a series of sermons, “The Acts 2 Church”. Come and hear an inspirational message. Sunday sermon is at 11 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The message will be brought to us by Rev James Hamblin. For more information, call 876-5757.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.

*The Millington Lions Club Is taking pre-paid orders for 10-12 pounds smoked butts at a fee for each for the 4th of July. Prepared by Smokey Mountain Catering. For more information, call Linda Overstreet at 489-3208 or fax 872-6896 or email overstrl@yahoo.com

VBS at Restoration Church in Munford

Your child and friends – those entering kindergarten through fifth grade – are invited to the Ultimate pep rally at a Vacation Bible School Experience June 26-30 from 6-8 p.m. Restoration Church is located at 60 East Main Street in Munford, and welcomes you. For additional information, go to www.therestorationchurch.net.

June 15

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, June 15 at IHOP Restaurant, 8484 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. For more information call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

June 17

Dogs Second Chance Rescue would like to announce their inaugural event, The Mutt Strut 5k.

The Mutt Strut 5k will be held June 17 at 8 a.m. in Millington at 792 Memphis Street. Participants of all ages, and levels are welcomed to attend. All proceeds from the race will go directly to the care and medical needs of the animals in the care of Dogs Second Chance. Dogs Second Chance is a local 501© Rescue that saves abandoned, abused and stray dogs. Interested parties can sign up at https://racesonline.com/events/mutt-strut-5k or in person at the event.

June 17

Millington Arts Council craft will be held June 17 at the Millington Farmers’ Market. Join us as we partner with the Millington Arts Council to bring crafts to the Farmers’ Market. The third Saturday of each month the Millington Arts Council will be set up at the Market to do a craft with everyone who comes. Contact the Arts Council for detailed information.

June 17

The first “I Scream for Ice Cream 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run” to benefit Edmund Orgill Park in Millington will be presented by P.R. Event Management at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Proceeds from this family-friendly event will support improvements at Edmund Orgill Park including the purchase of new park benches. Popsicles, ice cream and novelty snacks will be served up to race participants by event sponsors Prairie Farms Dairy and McAlister’s Deli in Millington. The race will begin near the Casper Lake Boat Ramp on the eastern side of the park and meander through the park’s paved roads and will be immediately followed with a post-race party featuring music, more ice cream and deli refreshments. There are registration fees. Packet pickup will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at McAlister’s Deli in Millington, 8390 Highway 51 North. For registration and event information, go to pr-eventmanagement.net.

June 19-30

Summer Fun Camp will be held from June 19-30, Monday through Friday each week from 8 a.m. to noon at Baker Community Center. Join Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks as we host our Summer Fun Camp. The camp will cost a fee per child Ages 4 –9. Explore the world around us and learn more about our City at Summer Fun Camp! Camp includes; nature activities in the park, cool science experiments, arts & crafts, fun & games, and meet the men and women that keep the City moving. Register on online at Millingotntn.gov. Payments will be due by June 16. For more information, call 873-5570.

Month of July

West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church has a series on 1Thessalonians, in this series you will learn how to keep growing in faith, love and hope and the challenge to continue growing in preparation for Christ’s return. Come join us for this refreshing, rejuvenating series. Sunday mornings at 11 a.m., 3099 West Union Road. For more information, call 876-5757.

This is your invitation to Vacation Bible School at West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3099 West Union Road from July 23-26, 6-8 p.m. The theme this year is Hero Central. It is for children 3 years old through fifth grade. For more information or to learn how you can help, call 876-5757.

Munford Parks & Recreation Department

Offers Summer Activities

Munford Parks & Recreation has compiled a varied schedule for summer activities through a series of camps and workshops. Anyone wishing to participate in any camp or workshop is first asked to pre-register online at www.munford.com at least a week in advance. For more information contact the Rec Center at 837-5972 or visit 63 College Street, Munford.

JUNE ACTIVITIES

June 20-24: British Soccer Camp for ages 3-14. Camp times and pricing varies. Please register for this camp at www.challengersports.com and call MPR at 837-5965 for scheduling and pricing.

June 19-22: Dance Camp is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 5-12 and there is a cost.

June 26-29: Flag Football Camp from 6-8 p.m. for ages 6-13. There is a cost.

June 26-30: Art Camp for children starting kindergarten through third grade will run from 10-10:30 am. Camp for children starting fourth-12th grade will take place from 1-2:30 pm. There is a cost and includes supplies. An art show will take place at the conclusion of the camp on June 30 at 6:30 pm.

JULY ACTIVITIES

July 10-13: Basketball Camp is for ages 5-12 from 6-8 p.m. There is a cost.

July 10-13: Tumbling Camp will start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 11:30 a.m. for ages 8-15. There is a cost.

July 17-20: Tennis Camp is offered to ages 8-15 will take place 7:30-9:30 a.m. There is a cost.

July 17-20: Volleyball Camp is for ages 8-13, and is held 6:00-8:00 pm nightly. There is a cost.

July 24-27: Baseball Camp is offered nightly from 6-8 p.m. for ages 5-12 and There is a cost.

2017 TEAM SPORTS REGISTRATION DATES

June 5-30: Summer/Fall Baseball for ages 4-14. There is a cost.

July 3-30: Fall Youth Soccer for ages 3-17. There is a cost.

July 3-30: SNAG Baseball (Special Needs Athletic Group) for ages 5 and older. There is a cost. Volunteers are needed for this one-on-one assisted activity.

August 1-31: Adult Softball There is a cost.

September 4-24: Cheerleading for ages 4-15; There is a cost.

October 1-31: Youth Basketball for ages 4-18; There is a cost. All ages are co-ed.

Open Skate is held every Wednesday during the months of June and July – with the exception of June 27 and 18 – from 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 5-15 at the Recreation Center located at 63 College Street. There is a cost.