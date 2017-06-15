Cooper graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyvon D. Cooper graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Cooper is the son of Tarryel R. and Tanya N. Cooper of Atoka.

He is a 2014 graduate of Brighton High School, Brighton.