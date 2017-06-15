Former Star Reporter releases next book in series

Star Staff Reports

Former The Millington Star reporter Vickie Fee and her husband, former Star Editor John, are heading back home from Michigan this week.

Fee will be a couple of events in the Memphis this week promoting her latest book “One Fete in the Grave” which came out May 30.

“I’m doing a signing in Collierville, and also a radio interview for Book Talk with the library radio station WYPL/89.3 FM the following day,” Vickie said.

The Town of Collierville’s web site, www.collierville.com., has already been featuring Fee and her new book on Beach Fiction Alert: Mystery Author Vickie Fee to Sign Her Newest Book at Collierville Burch Library.

Fee, former long-time reporter with The Millington Star and daughter of Jean Blair of Millington, moved to Michigan a few years ago. Fee is inviting family, friends and old colleagues out to the signing in Collierville.

The Collierville Burch Library will host author Vickie Fee on Tuesday, June 20 as she signs the third book in her mystery series, “One Fete in the Grave.”

Since moving to Michigan, Fee and her husband have to adjust to living under several feet of snow in the winter, but she keeps warm by creating her “Liv and Di in Dixie” mystery series, which is set in the fictional town of Dixie, Tennessee.

Fee will meet and greet in the lobby of the library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the perfect time for patrons to pick up a good lunchtime read.

Fee’s books are populated with people who are probably a lot like someone you know – Liv McKay, a party planner whose other talent is solving small town crime; Di Souther, a postal worker who is Liv’s best buddy and partner in nosiness; Virginia Walford, Liv’s mother; Earl Daniels, Virginia’s “he’s not my boyfriend” friend, and, Eulyse ‘Dave’ Davidson, the local sheriff who can’t decide if he likes the girls’ shenanigans, but knows that he has a soft spot for Di.

In previous books, Liv and Di have dealt with a body in a deep freezer and a snuffed out homewrecker. In One Fete in the Grave, her planned Fourth of July event goes off course when a local councilman turns up dead in a porta-potty.

Join the party on Tuesday, June 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Collierville Burch Library at 501 Poplar View Parkway.

You can learn more about Vickie Fee and her mystery series at vickiefee.com.

“One Fete in the Grave” is now available at www.vickiefee.com and www.chicksonthecase.com