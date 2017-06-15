Generations of Trojans

By Thomas Sellers Jr.



From Larry Reed representing the Class of 1955 to Marissa Hunt of 2013, the Millington Central High School Trojans rolled down the hill to the Mirimichi Golf Course-Outdoor Patio Deck.

As the sunset painted an orange glow over the soft green surroundings, several MCHS alumni enjoyed drinks, Rendezvous barbecue and catching up. Friday night showcased Trojans from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and the early 2010s.

One of the first to arrive was Rick McCullough from the Class of 1976. His with Barbara, a Ripley High School graduate, applied his name tag so he could be identified.

Some Trojans were easier identified like when friends Carol Harrison, Class of 1962, enjoyed her dinner with Shirley Crow, Class of 1957.

The night was also a family affair for some of the Trojans like the Molder family. Bill and Letha Molder, classes of 1974 and 75 respectively, brought their children Gene and Heidi, classes of 2006 and 2010 respectively.

Bill’s and Letha’s daughter Laura was also a MCHS graduate in 1999. Bill said the family connection with MCHS goes back to the 1940s. His grandmother Emma Lou Nicholson graduated from Millington and his mother Betty Craig as well.

“This night gives me a chance to catch up with two decades worth of people,” Bill said. “Then it goes into three, four and five decades with people connected to my parents and friends of my parents. We go four generations.”

Dot Sanders-Brown goes two generations with MCHS. She married 1958 Bolton graduate Emerson Brown producing 1978 graduate Judge Dan Brown.

While the Browns were catching up with old friends, 1972 graduate BK Densford was a shining star throughout the night hugging Trojans from all classes.

BK greeted classmates that made the trip from Texas and Atlanta like Joe Johnson ’71, Anita Johnson ’72, Tim Rictor ’71, and Ken Rictor ’62.

Nearly 350 graduates RSVP’ed for the event including TJ and Lisa Tracey, Class of 1986. As the band played music from all eras ranging from Prince’s “1999,” Earth, Wind and Fire “Dancing in September,” to Bruno Mars “Uptown Funk.”

As the music echoed through the Woodstock sky, Larry Boyd from the Class of 1988 wrapped his arm around his wife Venus chatting with his sisters and fellow MCHS graduates Sonia Boyd-Watkins ’84 and Stephanie Boyd-Thomas ’86.

“I missed all the others,” Larry said. “So this gives me a chance to catch up with all of them.”