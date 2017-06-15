Categorized | Education & Safety

Hamm Graduates from Bethel University

June 15, 2017

MCKENZIE — Braindi Adele Hamm of Millington graduated from Bethel University during the school’s Spring 2017 Commencement exercises on Saturday, May 6 at the school’s main campus in McKenzie.
Hamm received a Master of Arts in Education.
Celebrating 175 years of service, Bethel University is a four-year university offering bachelor’s, master’s and associate degrees through a variety of learning platforms. For more information about Bethel University, go to www.bethelu.edu.

