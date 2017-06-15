Hamm Graduates from Bethel University

MCKENZIE — Braindi Adele Hamm of Millington graduated from Bethel University during the school’s Spring 2017 Commencement exercises on Saturday, May 6 at the school’s main campus in McKenzie.

Hamm received a Master of Arts in Education.

