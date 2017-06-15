Public Safety June 15, 2017

Arrest

May 28 – 33 year old Cordova male charged with stalking

May 31 – 40 year old Collierville male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, open container law, public intoxication, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, reckless driving, refusal to submit to test for alcoholic or drug content of blood

June 1 – 28 year old Millington male charged with vandalism $500 or less, criminal trespass; 25 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear

June 2 – 44 year old Germantown male charged with failure to appear; 35 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear

June 4 – 20 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 45 year old Memphis male charged with disorderly conduct, reckless driving, evading arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, assault; 25 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault

June 5 – 31 year old Millington female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, compliance with financial responsibility law required, drivers to exercise due care; 25 year old Millington male charged with evading arrest, domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, aggravated burglary; 27 year old Memphis male charged with domestic assault

June 6 – 25 year old Millington female charged with vandalism $500 or less, lights required on motor vehicles; 25 year old Munford female charged with failure to appear, theft of property $500 or more, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked-out of state DL, special speed limitations; 33 year old Southaven male charged with failure to appear

June 7 – 21 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 59 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, introduction or possession of weapons, explosives, intoxicants or drugs into a penal institution where prisoners are quartered, possession without prescription unlawful

June 8 -49 year old Atoka female charged with public intoxication; 26 year old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, speed limit violation; 20 year old Milling female charged with assault

City Court Reports

June 6, 2017

Fines

Warren T Austin – 5321 Clinchport Circle, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost, speeding, 450 fine plus

Brian A Davis – 7144 Juana Drive, Memphis, possession of a controlled substance, $250 fine plus cost

Gregory A Hudson – 371 Christmas Drive, Atoka, reckless driving, $500 fine plus cost, refusal to submit, revoke license one year

Christopher Johnson – 7726 US Highway 51 North, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Keyon M Kizzie – 3801 Andreas Drive, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, disregarded stop sign, $50 fine plus cost, child restraint, $50 fine no cost

Larry W Lurry – 741 Northaven Drive, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Bridgett A Macklin – 3498 Kensett Drive, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Freddie L Matthews – 1645 Gregory, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Timothy S Nesbitt – 819 Bittercreek Cove, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Amy F Palpallatoc – 4246 Eagles Hunt Road, Millington, possession of a controlled substance, $750 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Heather C Pepper – 781 Susan Circle, Drummonds, improper lane change, $50 fine plus cost, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost

Jamie R Pledge – 1543 Echles Street, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Allen R Poindexter – 6334 Sea Board Drive, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Michael J Rapp – 5121 Dale Street, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Stephen J Foster – 7875 Church Street, Millington, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of auto

Charles T Glover – 5115 Whitworth Road, Memphis, assault (Police Officer), evading arrest by motor vehicle

Roger Midkiff – 1027 Lynn School Road, Ripley, fraud use credit/debit card over 50

Louis O Robinson – 166 Sunset Lane, Munford, possession of a controlled substance

Kenneth Williamson – 5930 Cottage Hill Drive, Millington, theft of property 0/1000 to 10,000

Sentences

Eric A Ferby – 3030 Brunswick Road, Bartlett, theft of property under $1000, no fine no cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 14 days credit

Toni D Kirby – 301 Marginal Street, Sommerville, failure to appear, 30 days jail

Rachel M Quinton – 460 Fox Valley, Memphis, violation of probation, 10 monts 9 days jail, 16 days credit

Sharlisa Robinson – 6538 Annielee Street, Millington, DUI – 1st offense $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation, 1 day credit, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, interlock required

Fire Report

June 3, 2017

Building fire

May 30 – 6034 Chandeleur Drive

June 2 – 7174 Juana Drive

Power line down

May 25 – 7932 Pryor Place

May 28 – 4916 Navy Road

Arcing, shorted electrical equipment

May 28 – 5029 Easley Street

Other severe weather or natural disaster

May 28 – Singleton Parkway and Bolen Huse

DUI blood draw

May 31 – 7950 Memphis Avenue

Vehicle accident with injuries

May 28 – 4245 Singleton Parkway

June 1 – US Highway 51 North and Highway 385

Vehicle accident without injuries

May 31 – Raleigh Millington Road and Paul Barret

Emergency medical assistance

May 28 – 3000 block of Shelby Road; 7000 block of Church Street; 4000 block of Montgomery Street; 4000 block of Oak Harbour Trace

May 30 – 5000 block of Dale Drive; 4000 block of Navy Road

June 1 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Hallbrook Street; 5000 block of Easley Street

June 3 – 5000 block of Easley Street