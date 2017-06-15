Wilder and Wilder: Sisters on Team Tennessee at National Junior Rodeo

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Wilder sisters are getting ready for Nationals.

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy duo of Anna and Emma Kate Wilder are heading off to Lebanon June 18-24 for the National Junior High Rodeo Finals after competing in the Tennessee Junior High Rodeo.

Anna reached the largest junior high rodeo in the Ribbon Roping competition. The sixth-grader from TRA earned a position on the Tennessee National Junior High rodeo team to compete in Ribbon Roping.

Older sister Emma Kate is also a member of the Tennessee National Junior High rodeo team. The eighth-grader will compete in Lebanon at the Nationals in Breakaway Roping, Barrel Racing, Team Roping, Ribbon Roping and Goat Tying.

The NHSRA Junior High Division was created in 2004. It was established to bring the sport to sixth, seventh, and eighth graders and to serve as a feeder system into the high school ranks of the Association. There are 48 states and a few provinces that belong to the NHSRA also produce a Junior High Division as well, with more than 2,500 members in total now competing.

Junior High Division students compete in a variety of events, including Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping, Tie-Down Roping, Chute Dogging, Team Roping, Ribbon Roping, and Junior Bull Riding, Bareback Steer Riding and Saddle Bronc Steer Riding.

Each summer, the “best of the best” from each state and province qualify for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. About 1,000 competitors show off their talents in the event and compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes. Gallup, N.M., hosted the NJHFR from 2005 through 2013. The rodeo moved to Des Moines, Iowa, for 2014-15 and will be hosted by Lebanon, in 2016-17.

For more information about the NHSRA Junior High Division or the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, contact the NHSRA national office at 1-800-466-4772.