NEWS ALERT: Shelby County Road Department Will Pick Up Storm Debris in Unincorporated Areas

Star Staff Reports



Starting temporarily this week, residents in the unincorporated neighborhoods of Shelby County can place tree debris from the recent storm at the street for removal.

“We know people have been very inconvenienced by last month’s storm. Based on the amount of roadside debris piled up along the roadways, we wanted our public works crews to be of assistance,” said Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr.

Limbs can be no longer than eight (8) feet.

Unincorporated area residents can call the Shelby County Roads and Bridges Department directly at (901) 222-7705 for tree debris removal, not associated with a contractor’s work.

“Hired contractors are to haul away tree limbs they cut. We also will not pick up any household trash or construction debris. This special pickup is for non-contracted tree debris only,” says Tom Needham, Director of Shelby County Public Works.

Needham says it may take several weeks before limbs can be removed. “We’re asking people to be patient with us. There’s a lot of work to be done,” added Needham.