2016-17 Fall & Winter Stars of the Season

Football Offensive Star of the Season

Malik Mathews

The Brighton senior overcame injuries to have a stellar 2016 campaign. Mathews leadership on and off the field helped the Cardinals finished second in league to earn a home playoff game. Mathews was an all-purpose athlete on the offensive side finishing in the top 5 in receiving while leading the team in rush yards. Mathews was named a West Tennessee All-Star and signed to play football at Harding University.

Football Defensive Star of the Season

Blake Armour

Brighton’s Armour kept the family of solid academics and athletic excellence going. Armour played linebacker for the Cardinals leading the team in several defensive stats. He tackles, timely interceptions and pass breakups earned him a spot on the 2016 AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star squad. He was also named to the All-Region team.

Volleyball Star of the Season

Addison Coulter

The Millington Lady Trojan junior came into her own during the 2016 season. She became an all-around weapon offensively and defensively. She led the Lady Trojans in points and blocks. Her efforts helped Coulter win the District 15-2A MVP Award for the regular season. In addition she was named to the All-District Tournament team.

Wrestling Star of the Season

Tyler Denson

Denson was the captain of the Millington Trojan Wrestling team and also displayed that leadership on the mat. He reached Regionals making a deep run in his weight class. He was ranked in the top 5 in his class throughout the season.

Girls Soccer Star of the Season

Demi Brown

Demis Brown is an upcoming standout for the Munford Lady Cougars. The underclassman was one of the leading scorers for the Cougars in 2016 helping Munford win the District 13-3A title. Brown was the perfect compliment to District 13-3A MVP Lyndsie Ralyea with the two taking care of offense and defense respectively. Brown’s contribution helped the Lady Cougars set a record for wins in the regular season.

Girls Basketball Star of the Season

Gabby Crawford

The Munford Lady Cougar junior was named MVP of the Region 7-3A Tournament helping her team win the championship over Arlington. Crawford was a double-double machine during the postseason starting with a District 13-3A Tournament MVP. She is one of the top 100 players in the national in her class and has several scholarship offers heading into her senior season. Crawford helped Munford reached its season Sub-State round this past season.

Basketball Star of the Season

Taelyr Gatlin

The Brighton Cardinal junior point guard displayed maturity mentally and physically in 2016-17. Gatlin’s development sparked the Cardinals to a historic season of reaching Sub-State for the first time in school history. Gatlin had 21 points in that game against the eventual State champions East Mustangs. Gatlin was named MVP of District 13-3A and is on the radar of a few Division I schools heading into his senior season.

Golf Star of the Season

Aubree Jones

The best golfer in Tipton County history, West Tennessee and maybe the state wrapped up her prep career with a second-place finish at State in October. Jones and her teammate Tess Hendrickson have been a dominant duo in helping Brighton win district and Regionals in recent years. Jones concluded her high school career with two runner-up finishes at State and a pair of State titles. She is heading off to Mississippi State for college.