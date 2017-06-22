Flag City Freedom Celebration Coming to USA Stadium

Star Staff Reports

The Flag City Freedom Celebration has been a quintessential independence celebration for several years.

The event is organized annually by the city of Millington and NSA Mid-South Morale Welfare and Recreation. For years it has taken place at Navy Lake. The 2017 event is moving to the USA Stadium Complex located at 4351 Babe Howard Blvd on July 3.

The Flag City Freedom Celebration has one of the finest fireworks display in the Mid-South.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, picnic baskets and bug spray and enjoy great family fun including music, food, fun for the kids and an incredible fireworks display.

For the safety and enjoyment of all, absolutely no guns, lasers, pets, personal fireworks, grills, camp fires, or political campaigning will be allowed. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and it’s $5 per carload.

If interested in being a vendor, contact 873-5770 or fax 873-5775. Our mail your interest to 7942 Church Street, Millington, TN 38053.

This year’s sponsors are Homer Skelton Ford, Homer Skelton Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Republic Services and Ritter Communications.