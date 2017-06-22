Categorized | Community

A light in a time of darkness

By Thomas Sellers Jr.
Walmart Mr. Larry Recognition 6-15Community activist Angela Hayes recently surprised Larry “Mr. Larry” Crayton at the Raleigh Walmart with a card of gratitude.
“I would like to thank Mr. Larry at the Walmart on Austin Peay Highway for helping the senior citizens at Casa Grace Senior Housing also on Austin Peay in their time of the light outage,” Hayes said. “Mr. Larry provided fresh hot chickens, cold ice tea and water, donuts and cookies to the seniors. And he paid for it all right out of his pocket. We would like to say thank you for helping us in our time of need.”
On May 28 storms hit the Mid-South leaving more than 150,000 MLG&W customers and businesses without power. While Millington suffered minor damage, places nearby like Shelby Forest, Northaven, Raleigh and Frayser were slammed with several trees falling to the ground. Some crushing cars, homes and power lines.
Casa Grace was without power sparking Mr. Larry to reach out to the residents. Casa Grace is located at 3815 Austin Peay Highway and is a 45-unit independent living apartment community for adults 62 years and older.

