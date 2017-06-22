Like Father, Like Daughter

One of the most decorated athletes to come through Munford, Tenn., was Johnnie Jones. The legendary Munford running back reached the University of Tennessee from 1981-84 sitting records and eventually the NFL playing for the Seattle Seahawks. This past Sunday on Father’s Day his daughter Johnna Jones gave her trainer, motivator, instructor, friend and Dad a shutout via social media. Johnnie helped inspire his daughter Johnna toward becoming a two-sport standout at Munford in track and basketball. Johnna has experienced championship success and set records of her own before graduating this past May. Johnnie and Johnna might go down as the best father/daughter combo in Munford High School history.