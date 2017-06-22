Possible Flash Floods with Cindy in Area

Star Staff Reports

“As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Cindy push inland, citizens are urged to prepare for thunderstorms, heavy rains, and flash flooding in Shelby County. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch from 1:00 p.m. today until Friday evening. Short lived weak tornadoes and damaging winds are also threats,” said Dale Lane, Director, Shelby County Office of Preparedness (SCOP). “Keep abreast of changing weather conditions and please stay off the roadways during flash flooding.”

“Public Works is working diligently to ensure our storm drains are clear,” added Director Lane. “We would greatly appreciate your assistance by removing any debris or trash from storm drains near your home or work.”

SCOP Flash Flooding Safety Tips:

Be Weather Aware: Have a NOAA all hazards battery-powered radio and download weather apps to mobile devices.

Know the Terms:

Flash flood advisory: Flash flooding may be a significant inconvenience. Flash flood watch: Flash flooding is likely to occur. Flash flood warning: Flash flooding is imminent.

Review Safety Plans:

Caption: debris-clogged storm drain

Prepare for Flash Flooding

 Know how to evacuate to higher ground: Know alternative routes from home and work.

 Have a Portable “Go kit:” Include: bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, NOAA radio, tools, first-aid kit, medications, cell phone and charger, important documents, HELP / OK sign, whistle, and personal protective equipment.

 Family Communications: Program emergency phone numbers in cell phones. Decide on two meeting places: one outside the home and one elsewhere in the community.

 Pets: Ensure pets are ready to shelter-in-place or evacuate with you.

Know the Risks: Never walk or drive through flood waters! Six inches of water can knock you off your feet. Flood waters may contain chemical hazards including infectious diseases. Never let children or pets wade in flood water. Six inches of rushing water can cause loss of vehicle control. One foot of rushing water can carry away a small vehicle. Two feet of rushing water can float a large vehicle away. Use caution driving at night. A sink hole or debris under flood waters may not be visible.

Remember…Turn Around, Don’t Drown!