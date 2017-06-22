Primetime Sanders

Last week the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association All-Star Game was played at Trevecca Nazarene featured teams of Middle, East and West Tennessee. Millington Lady Trojans Head Coach Whitney Horton traveled with her senior All-Star Marquisha Sanders. Sanders played in the outfield and batted near the top of the lineup during West Tennessee All-Stars two games. Sanders graduated third in her class and will be attending Christian Brothers University to play softball.