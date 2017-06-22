Public Safety June 22, 2017

Arrest

June 8 – 40 year old Memphis male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession without prescription unlawful, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

June 8 – 27 year old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, lights required on motor vehicles

June 9 – 39 year old Ripley male charged with driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked; 37 year old Millington female charged with failure to appear; 63 year old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving; 33 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear

June 10 – 27 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 27 year old Millington female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, reckless driving

June 11 – 39 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault

June 12 – 40 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear; 36 year old Drummonds male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, violation of registration; 30 year Memphis female charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession without prescription unlawful, possession of drug paraphernalia

June 13 – 32 year old Brighton male charged with driving while suspended/canceled/revoked

June 14 – 55 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 21 year old Memphis male charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest

City Court Reports

June 13, 2017

Fines

Darren L Chancey – 626 Perry Lane, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Coree Gatewood-Roach – 3323 Bowen Avenue, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

John S Glass – 521 Wilkinsville Road, Drummonds, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Travis D Harris – 106 Michael Cove, Brighton, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Robert W Hopkins – 3554 US Highway 19, Ripley, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Armour Denise Taylor – 5752 Garden Ridge Cove, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Javon D Tuggle – 6304 Raible Drive, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Brandon J Anderson – 7875 Church Street, Millington, possession of a controlled substance

Dea C Ibarra – 4279 Cedar Hills Road, Memphis, theft of property $0/1000 to $10,000

Beverly A Turner – 4315 Jeffery Street, Millington, domestic assault

Sentences

Donnie M Hopper – 1897 Tahiti Lane, Memphis, DUI – 1st offense $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation, 1 day credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, random drug screens

Cameron D Howell – 5107 Breckenwood Drive, Memphis, theft of property under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 29 suspended, 11 months 29 probation

John Mims – 3321 Adohstart, Memphis, petition deferment revocation, theft of property under $500, diversion revoked, $500 fine plus cost, 11 month 29 days jail, 11 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 21 days probation, 8 days credit, must complete drug court division 8

Fire Report

June 10, 2017

Building fire

June 9 – 5214 Bitter Creek

Passenger vehicle fire

June 7 – 3951 Lucy Road

Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire

June 4 – 6371 Martin Wood

DUI blood draw

June 5 – 4836 Navy Road

June 7 – 8169 West Street

June 9 – 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road

Motor vehicle/pedestrian Incident

June 8 – 7969 Harrold Street

Vehicle accident with injuries

June 7 – 8169 West Street

June 8 – US Highway 51 North and Micro Drive

June 9 – US Highway 14 and Donnell Road

June 10 – Newport Street and Saratoga Avenue

Emergency medical assistance

June 4 – 4000 block of Ketta Lane; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Navy Road

June 5 – 7000 block of Astoria Avenue; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Church street; 5000 block of Bilrae Circle North

June 6 – 7000 block of Pam Drive; 7000 block of Kiowa street; 4000 block of Navy Road; 8000 block of Quito Road; 5000 block of Easley Street

June 7 – 4000 block of Shelby Road; 4000 block of Bennett Wood Drive; 4000 block of Navy Road

June 8 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 6000 block of Port Harbour

June 9 – 9000 block of Quito Road; 8000 block of Bobo Lane; 5000 block of Easley Street