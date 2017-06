Former Tipton-Rosemark Academy standout Xen Penny had one of the best seasons in the National Junior College Athletic Association. Penny was an outfielder for Rowan College at Burlington County Barons. He was named the MVP for this past season. Penny hit .420 in 37 games with 26 RBIs. He scored 30 runs and stole 6 bases. He even popped a homer during the season. Penny’s hitting and play in left field has earned him a scholarship to Blue Mountain College.