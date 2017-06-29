Champs Again: Millington Middle relay team makes it two State titles in back-to-back years

Posted on June 29, 2017.
By Thomas Sellers Jr.
The TMSAA Championship Track Meet was held on May 20 with the Millington Middle School Stallions sending 11 State qualifiers and two alternates.
The student/athletes made the trip to Austin Peay State University in Clarksville under the guidance of coaches T. Taylor, Dennis Alexander, Linda Miller and Jennifer Gallo.
The Stallions had a solid showing against the other student/athletes from across the state of Tennessee including the State champion 4x400m relay girls team.
Out of Millington’s 11 athletes, nine Stallions earned All-State honors. The quartet of Matrice White, Macaiah Haliburton, Aliyah Williamson and Alexis Jordan captured the 2017 crown in the 4x400m relay.
Others to obtain All-State honors were Millington boys’ 4x400m relay team of Perry Harrold, Jaidon Morrell, Colby Goode and Adrian Dowell finishing sixth. Other All-State student/athletes from the Stallion program were Colby Goode (fifth place High Jump); John Dumas (fourth place Shot Put); Perry Harrold, Cortez Lewis, Colby Good, Adrian Dowell (fourth place 4x200m relay team); Cortez Lewis (third place 100m); Adrian Dowell (second place 800m); and Aliyah Williamson (third place 800m and second place 1600m).
“Great performances by the student/athletes representing Millington Middle School and the Millington Municipal School District,” Coach Taylor concluded.
