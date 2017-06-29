Day in the Sun

By Whitney Fisher

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce recently shined the spotlight on the members of the Millington Police and Fire departments with a picnic luncheon.

On June 6 about 11:30 a.m., the regular monthly meeting of the Chamber was transformed into a forum of gratitude for those who protect and serve the community. The Chamber’s Di- anne Baker welcomed several members of the departments including A. Coley, M. Carter, Lt. Carley Macon, Matt Rogers, Lt. Todd Stafford and Battalion Chief Alan Staines to the Milling- ton Farmers Market located at 5152 Easley Street. The officers and firefighters enjoyed lunch and were recognized. Baker also thanked the sponsors who made it possible: AllState Insurance – Danny Brown, Alderman Don Lowery, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Homer Skelton Chrys- ler Dodge Jeep, Jefferson Mortuary, Roller Family Funeral Home-Drink Sponsor, Safelite Auto Glass-John Roundtree and City of Millington.