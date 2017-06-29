Categorized | Business, Education & Safety

Day in the Sun

Posted on June 29, 2017.

By Whitney Fisher

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce recently shined the spotlight on the members of the Millington Police and Fire departments with a picnic luncheon.

On June 6 about 11:30 a.m., the regular monthly meeting of the Chamber was transformed into a forum of gratitude for those who protect and serve the community. The Chamber’s Di- anne Baker welcomed several members of the departments including A. Coley, M. Carter, Lt. Carley Macon, Matt Rogers, Lt. Todd Stafford and Battalion Chief Alan Staines to the Milling- ton Farmers Market located at 5152 Easley Street. The officers and firefighters enjoyed lunch and were recognized. Baker also thanked the sponsors who made it possible: AllState Insurance – Danny Brown, Alderman Don Lowery, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Homer Skelton Chrys- ler Dodge Jeep, Jefferson Mortuary, Roller Family Funeral Home-Drink Sponsor, Safelite Auto Glass-John Roundtree and City of Millington.

