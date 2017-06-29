Categorized | Community

Five Generations Strong

Posted on June 29, 2017.

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Paula Gaddis 1 Paula Gaddis 2 Paula Gaddis grandbabies 2 Paula Gaddis GrandbabiesNettie Mae Patrick celebrated two additions to her family so far this year.

The longtime Millington resident welcomed the arrival Mila Grey (Feb. 4) and Scarlett Ruth (May 16) making five generations. The addition of her two great- great granddaughters made the recent day of celebration at Sykes Road special. Patrick moved
to Millington in 1952 and 65 years later is there. She had four children who all graduated from Millington Central High School. Patrick has nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

In the picture is her son Paul Patrick granddaughter Paula Patrick Gaddis great-granddaugh- ter Amber Stokes and great great granddaughter Mila Varlamov. Her other Granddaughter Scarlett Stokes was not able to make it to the picture.

