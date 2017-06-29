Munford FFA finishes strong

Star Staff Reports

The Munford “Big Boll” FFA chapter had a successful night at the 68th West Tennessee Awards Program banquet last Thursday in Jackson. The chapter brought home 5 Regional Champion titles, 8 Regional Runner Up titles, and placed in the top 10 schools in West Tennessee in 5 other FFA Contests. Munford Students were recognized as Regional Champions in the following FFA Contests:

Agriculture Sales

Agriculture Communications

Agriculture Mechanics

Agriculture Marketing Plan

Floriculture

Munford Students were recognized as Regional Runners Up in the following FFA Contests:

Land Evaluation

Horse Evaluation

Prepared Public Speaking

Parliamentary Procedure

Conduct of Chapter Meeting

Nursery and Landscape

Farm Business Management

FFA Quiz Contest

Additionally they placed 6th in West Tennessee in Livestock Judging, 8th in West Tennessee in Dairy Judging, 4th in West Tennessee in Forestry, 4th in West Tennessee in Employment Skills, and 3rd in West Tennessee in Poultry Evaluation. Munford FFA members were recognized as Regional Winners in thirteen Agrisicience Fair Projects and were Regional Runners Up in seven. Munford FFA members won twelve regional proficiency awards and were runners up in eight.

At the banquet teacher awards were also handed out, and Mr. Glenn Goulder, of the Munford Chapter, was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes those individuals who have made significant contributions to agricultural education at the state, regional, and national levels with Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Goulder has been an agriculture teacher in Tipton County at Brighton and Munford High Schools for 37 years.

In the West Tennessee Awards program, Munford FFA swept all three divisions winning championship cups in the Instructional, Leadership, and Supervised Agriculture Experience divisions. The Munford Chapter was named the 2017 West Tennessee Awards Program Champion Chapter. This marks the 15th time in the past 16 years that the chapter has won this high honor. However, it is only the 3rd time in program history that Munford has won all three divisions.

Munford FFA Chapter President, Cody Smith, offered these comments after winning the Championship Cup, “I was very proud of everyone that took part in helping our chapter win all three divisions. From FFA contests to Agriscience Fair projects, everyone helped in making us the 2017 West Tennessee Champion Chapter. I want everyone at Munford to keep striving to make this chapter the champion chapter in future years. I also want to extend a special thank you to all five of our ag teachers who work hard to make our program so successful”