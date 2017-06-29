Public Safety June 29, 2017

Categorized | Education & Safety

June 20, 2017
June 15 – 29 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear
June 16 – 44 year old Jackson male charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, criminal impersonation, driving while restriction in effect, theft of property $500 or less; 37 year old Millington female charged with failure to appear, theft of property $500 or less, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
June 17 – 24 year old Bartlett male charged with failure to appear; 36 year old Covington male charged with failure to appear; 33 year old Millington male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, expiration of certificates of plates
June 18 – 35 year old Memphis female charged with theft of property of property – conduct involving merchandise, theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 33 year old Cordova male charged with failure to appear
June 19 – 29 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear
June 20 – 21 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 50 year old Millington female charged with theft of property $500 or more; 32 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear

City Court Reports
June 20, 2017
Fines
Jimmy L Burns – 535 Scott Row, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Jonathan R Darby – 124 Mundell Cove, Brighton, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost
Lenell D Gatewood – 6240 Corona Cove, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $ 50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $ 50 fine plus cost
Rontony L Middleton – 8855 Bethuel Road, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Joshua Sallis – 1040 North Evergreen Street, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Chasidy AKA Howell AKA Dungan – 4868 Chumbler Drive, Memphis, possession of a controlled substance W/I to sell/deliver/manufacture
Blake A McNeil – 4854 Easley Street, Millington, possession of a controlled substance
Gregory Ogwin – 134 Alexander Drive, Brighton, driving under the influence, reckless driving
Larry J Patton – 7544 Sledge Road, Millington, driving under the influence, reckless driving
Sentences
Carl E Allen – 7921 Newport, Millington, simple assault, $250 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation, 2 days credit time served, no contact with victim
James A Cooper – 7211 Richardson Landing Road, Drummonds, DUI-2nd offense, $1500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 14 suspended, 11 months 26 probation, 3 days credit, attend MADD lecture, revoke license 2 years
Rhonda L Fitzhugh – 4809 Terrell Lane, Millington, theft of property under $1000, $500 fine plus cost, 11 month 29 days jail, 11 months 28 days suspended, 11 months 28 days probation, 1 day credit, restitution of approximately $774.00 to victim
Joseph D Mathews – 8787 Wilkinsville Road, Millington, violation of probation, 10 months 29 days jail, 9 days credit
Joseph D Mathews – 8787 Wilkinsville Road, Millington, theft of property under $500, 10 months 29 days jail, 9 days credit concurrent with violation of probation
Joshua E Neal – 242 Mallard Pointe Road, Drummonds, simple possession, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 20 days probation, 9 days credit, random drug screens, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost
Gary L Riley Jr –  857 Creston Road, Memphis, stalking, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation, 2 days credit, no contact with victim
Gary L Riley Jr – 857 Creston Road, Memphis, harassment, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation, 2 days credit, no contact with victim, concurrent with stalking

Fire Report
June 17, 2017
Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire
June 15 – Veterans Parkway
Vehicle accident with injuries
June 11 – 6547 Karista
June 16 – Church Street and Easley Street
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
June 15 – US Highway 385 on the bridge
Emergency medical assistance
June 11 – 4000 block of Bon Homme Richard Drive; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North
June 13 – 4000 block of Buford Avenue; 4000 block of Oak Harbour Trace
June 14 – 3000 block of Sykes Road; 4000 block of Navy Road
June 15 – 3000 block of Springton; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Bilrae Circle
June 16 – 8000 block of Wilkinsville Road; 4000 block of Holly Lane; 4000 Navy Road
June 17 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 5000 block of Easley Street

