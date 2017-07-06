County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team Weekly Progress Report

Star Staff Reports

The Shelby County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team picked up more than three (3) tons of roadside litter last week in neighborhoods throughout Memphis and Shelby County.

“I’m pleased so much debris was removed from the roadsides. I commend the team members and their supervisors for their efforts to beautify our community,” said Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr.

Mayor Luttrell wanted to provide job opportunities for young people this summer to help address the growing litter problem in our community.

The young people, ages14 – 24, are paid $9 per hour. Team supervisors, all over 21 years of age, are paid $12 an hour. The ten teams work Monday through Friday in various Zip Code areas from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The non-profit organization Clean Memphis assists the County in determining the cleanup routes. “We’ve made lots of progress. The young people and their supervisors feel a real sense of pride about their work,” said Janet Boscarino, Executive Director of Clean Memphis.

The County Mayor’s Fight Blight Teams will work through July 28th. To report areas with roadside litter, go to www.shelbycountytn.gov and click on the Report a Concern link. Citizens can also call the Shelby County Mayor’s Action Center at (901) 222-2300.