Millington Crisis Center Elections

Star Staff Reports

This is your opportunity to serve on a Board, add your name to the Millington Crisis Center ballot.

Officers of the Board serve on the Board for two years and then rotate off the board or into other positions.

The election will be held Nov. 7 and positions to be voted on are director of the Millington Crisis Center, secretary, treasurer, membership director, business outreach director, fund raising director, volunteer director and community outreach director.

If you would be interested in serving the community as one of the officers/directors submit your name by email to millingtoncrisiscenter@gmail.com, to have your name added to ballot.

