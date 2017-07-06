Public Safety July 6, 2017

Arrest

June 27, 2017

June 22 – 35 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 27 year old Millington female charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, domestic assault; 39 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault

June 23 – 22 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 27 year old Brighton male charged with failure to appear, drivers to exercise due care, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, failure to appear, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, speed limit violation; 32 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear

June 24 – 33 year old Memphis female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 55 year old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication; 26 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more

June 26 – 31 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear

June 27 – 19 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 25 year old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or more

City Court Reports

June 27, 2017

Fines

Mason R Drenning – 8139 Rankin Branch, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Shannon G Houston – 750 Chelsea Avenue, Memphis, theft of property under $1000, $250 fine plus cost

Taylor A Jenkins – 4889 Sigler Lane, Millington, theft of property under $1000, $250 fine plus cost

America E McCoy – 1914 Clifton Avenue, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Letroil L Townsend – 4727 Allendale Drive, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Orlando J Williams – 145 Mathis Avenue, Brighton, failure to appear/booking and process, $50 fine plus cost, failure to maintain control safe location, $50 fine plus cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Orlando J Williams – 145 Mathis Avenue, Brighton, failure to appear/booking and process, $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Lakeisha N King – Millington, false imprisonment, aggravated assault

Lakeisha N King – Millington, domestic assault

Larry D Nelson – 7805 Intrepid Drive, Millington, evading arrest

Michael J Thomas – 7857 Harrold Cove, Millington, theft of property under $1000, domestic assault

Mario C Thompson – 8600 Wells Extended, Millington, theft of property under $1000

Sentences

Raymond J Alexander Jr – Millington, disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with 5 days credit

Robinson Schouest-Hollingswort – 5051 Pruitt, Millington, DUI-2nd offense, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 14 days suspended, 11 months 29 days probation, revoke license, 2 years interlock required

Fire Report

June 24, 2017

Other fire

June 23 – 4448 Grand Pyramid Drive

Building fire

June 19 – 4850 Bill Knight Avenue

Grass fire

June 19 – 6850 Singleton Avenue

Other outside rubbish fire

June 20 – 7090 Juana Drive

Arcing, shorted electrical equipment

June 23 – 4800 Egypt Central Road

Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle

June 18 – Mudville Road and Bethuel Road

Vehicle accident with injuries

June 23 – 7268 Raleigh-Millington Road

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries

June 18 – 5500 Singleton Parkway

Emergency medical assistance

June 18 – 6000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Hickory Meadow Road; 8000 block of Wells Road

June 19 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 7000 block of Trading Post Lane

June 21 – 4000 block of West Union Road; 3000 block of Micro Drive; 5000 block of Easley Street; 3000 block of Micro Drive; 8000 block of Bobo Lane

June 22 – 4000 block of Buford Avenue; 9000 block of Dodson street

June 23 – 6000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Navy Road

June 24 – 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 6000 block of Karista; 7000 block of Arapaho Street