Free Mammograms: Friendship United Methodist Church to host health fair

Star Staff Reports

Friendship United Methodist Church, located at 6220 Highway 51 North in Millington, is hosting a health fair, free to the public, on Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Free health screenings will be provided by local medical providers, there will be free giveaways and medical and other vendors will be on site to answer questions. The public is invited to attend.

Methodist Healthcare’s Mobile Mammography will also be on site performing screening mammograms for eligible women 40 and older who have not had their annual mammogram in the past 12 months.

Grants are available for eligible women and an informational meeting about the mobile mammography will be provided at the Friendship Church on Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

For information, contact Valerie Murphy at 901-270-6483 or 901-388-5875 or by email at vhmurphy2@aol.com. Rev. Tony Reeder, Sr., Pastor: Phone 901-412-1431